Who was Paul Herman? Tributes pour in as Goodfellas and The Irishman star dies on his 76th birthday

Paul Herman recently passed away at the age of 76. He was mostly known for his performances as Beansie in The Sopranos, Randy in David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook, and Whispers DiTullio in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. His co-star Michael Imperioli paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote,

“Our friend and colleague Paul Herman has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first-class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of a actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights. Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us.”

Imperioli ended his post by saying that he will always miss Herman. Further details related to Paul’s funeral remain unknown for now.

Everything known about Paul Herman

Born on March 29, 1946, Herman became popular for his appearances in the dramedy Silver Linings Playbook and the crime drama, The Irishman.

Directed by David O. Russell, Silver Linings Playbook is based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same name. Released on November 16, 2012, the film received positive reviews from critics and was a box office success.

Paul Herman attends the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at Barker Hangar (Image via Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

The Irishman, released on November 1, 2019, was based on the 2004 nonfiction book by Charles Brandt, I Heard You Paint Houses. The film received critical acclaim and several accolades, including ten nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, five at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and ten more at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards.

Paul also appeared in several other films like At Close Range, Crazy Heart, Cop Land, Analyze That, American Hustle, Once Upon a Time in America, We Own the Night, The Fan, The Day Trippers, and more.

The Brooklyn, New York native, has gained recognition for his recurring role as Peter “Beansie” Gaeta on The Sopranos. The Sopranos ran for six seasons on HBO with a total of 86 episodes until June 2007.

He was also praised for his performance in the HBO comedy-drama Entourage as Vincent Chase’s accountant, Marvin. He then played minor background characters in two crime films directed by Martin Scorsese, Goodfellas and Casino. He appeared as the manager of Jeff Bridges’ character in the 2009 drama film Crazy Heart.

Paul and his brother, Charlie, ran the Columbus Café in the 1990s, located across from Lincoln Center. It was frequently visited by actors, ballet dancers, gangsters, and FBI and DEA agents. He also had a small ownership stake in the café along with Mikhail Baryshnikov alongside other actors.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although Paul Herman did not get to play any major roles in any film or TV series, his performances were always appreciated by the public. People paid tribute to him on Twitter when they heard about his demise:

steph @steph__green Paul Herman was one of the ultimate "oh THIS dude!", just a real delight to see pop up in films. RIP :(



GOODFELLAS

THE IRISHMAN

HEAT

BIG

THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST

SLEEPERS

THE COTTON CLUB

FALLING IN LOVE

SILVER LINING PLAYBOOK



steph @steph__green Paul Herman was one of the ultimate "oh THIS dude!", just a real delight to see pop up in films. RIP :(

GOODFELLAS

THE IRISHMAN

HEAT

BIG

THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST

SLEEPERS

THE COTTON CLUB

FALLING IN LOVE

SILVER LINING PLAYBOOK

and on and on

Chris Tannehill @ChrisTannehill RIP to the great Paul Herman, who was great in so many films that I love.

Kevin Finnerty @timeimmemorial_ RIP to the legend Paul Herman who passed today on his 76th birthday. Perhaps best known for his role as Beansie Gaeta in The Sopranos, Paul was also featured in projects like Entourage, American Hustle, Heat, Goodfellas, The Irishman, Analyze That, Casino, and many more. RIP 👑

Josh Barrie @joshbythesea RIP Paul Herman. Need a long read on the café he co-owned in the '90s.

Will Harahan @WillHarahan One of my fav character actors, & neighbor, Paul Herman has passed away according to Michael Imperioli. He was a fixture on the UWS for years and often held court at Lenny's on Columbus Ave. His final role was as Whispers DiTullio in The Irishman. RIP.

Ковбой ким @thesucdicktator Rip to a king I'm gonna kms to join Paul Herman in death

toe knee vee @toekneevee2 RIP Paul Herman, the guy who played Beansie in the Sopranos.

Michaeleen Óge Flynn @LFXB717 RIP Paul Herman. He played Beansy in The Sopranos and Henry Hill's drug dealer in Goodfellas

So far, there are no known survivors of Herman, and detailed information related to his personal life is yet to be revealed.

