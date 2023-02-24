''What movie are you making?'': Cocaine Bear star Keri Russell reveals being baffled when Elizabeth Banks pitched the title

Actress Keri Russell recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed her new movie, Cocain Bear. Speaking about the time when director Elizabeth Banks pitched the film to her, Russell said:

''It was the height of COVID and just, like, the seriousness and the whole world was broken and I was like, 'what movie are you making'?''

She further spoke at length about the reason behind accepting the project and its quirky title. In the film, Russell plays the role of a woman named Sari, who's searching for her missing child. The movie released in theaters on February 24, 2023.

Keri Russell talks about attending film premiere

Keri Russell told Jimmy Kimmel that when she heard the title of the film, she decided to go ahead with the project. Russell said:

''You know what? That's exactly why I said yes because it was like the only movie to make during that time (during COVID).''

Kimmel then jokingly mentioned that if there were awards for the best movie titles, then Cocaine Bear should win them, to which Keri Russell agreed. She further talked about the experience of attending the film's premiere in LA, describing it as ''fun.'' She said:

''It (Cocaine Bear) is so gory and so crazy and so ridiculous and fun.''

So far, the film has been receiving mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its uniquely wild tone and performances by the cast.

Apart from Cocaine Bear, Keri Russell has played many memorable roles in numerous popular films and TV shows like The Americans, Felicity, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and many more.

Cocaine Bear is exactly what it claims to be

Universal Pictures released the official trailer for Cocaine Bear on November 30, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the various hilarious and wild events set to unfold in the highly anticipated movie.

The trailer opens with a few people opening the door of a room and shockingly finding a bear growling inside. The bear then goes on to attack one of them. It is later revealed that the bear has ingested a huge amount of cocaine and is now going on a terrifying murder spree. Along with the trailer, Universal Pictures also put out the official synopsis of the movie, which states:

''Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.''

The movie is loosely based on the true story of a bear ingesting a massive amount of cocaine back in 1985. The movie stars Keri Russell in one of the key roles, along with numerous others like O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, and many more portraying pivotal supporting roles. The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden.

Cocaine Bear hits theaters on Friday, February 24, 2023.

