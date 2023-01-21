Cocaine Bear trailer, cast, plot out

Cocaine Bear causes excitement with its title alone, but there is much more to be excited about. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, this true tale of a cocaine-dozed bear will come out on February 24, 2023, with big names like Ray Liotta and O'Shea Jackson Jr. on the cast list. As funny as the name sounds, the film is based on a sad tale of a bear who happened to stumble upon a bag full of cocaine.

A trailer was recently released by the production company, giving a glimpse into the fictionalized version of the story that is supposed to pack equal parts of comedy, thrill, and action. An official synopsis for Cocaine Bear has also been released sometime before. The synopsis reads:

"After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest."

The film stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta in what would be his final performance before his death.

Cocaine Bear trailer: A comic ride with the drug-addict bear

It is apparent from the trailer that this film has chosen a horror-comedy angle, with many jump scares, funny sequences, and an overarching set of reactions from the cast members. The trailer both showed the impressive CGI bear and the central plot.

The trailer also showcased impressive cinematography and a groovy soundtrack, all of which will come together to form an exhilarating ride for the viewers. Thankfully, the film will release in theatres worldwide.

The story is, of course, fictionalized to add the elements of comedy and suspense, but the premise of Cocaine Bear is inspired by an actual incident where a notorious and previously convicted drug smuggler dropped a bagful of cocaine in a forest in Georgia before succumbing to a plane crash.

This bag was discovered in the forest by a 175-pound American black bear, who decided to consume it, leading to its death. This story became widely known, and the bear became quite famous after its offbeat death. Speaking about the film and the real bear that inspired the tale, Elizabeth Banks told EW:

"I felt a lot of sympathy for the bear,...Like, wow, this bear — which, in real life, ended up dead after eating all this coke — ended up being sort of collateral damage in this War on Drugs. And I just thought, Well, then this movie can be a revenge story for the bear. And it just gave me a point of view and a purpose for making it. Like, there's a real message here: We should not f--- with nature, nature will win."

The deceased bear's body, which was part of the original incident, is displayed at Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.

Cocaine Bear will release theatrically on February 24, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

