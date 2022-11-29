Cocaine Bear poster's ''Inspired by True Events'' line sparks memefest on Twitter

A new poster for Elizabeth Banks' thriller Cocaine Bear is out, and it has taken Twitter by storm. The poster shows a bear growling as it shakes off cocaine from its body. The tagline for the poster reads, ''Get In Line February 24.''

The poster also mentions that the film is ''inspired by true events,'' which seems to have baffled fans on Twitter. While some have shared memes to express their excitement, others have questions about the film's plot.

Cocaine Bear is reportedly inspired by the true story of a bear that consumed massive amounts of cocaine in 1985. It stars The Americans star Keri Russell in the lead role along with many others playing major supporting roles.

Netizens shocked over new Cocaine Bear poster

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new poster for Cocaine Bear. Many were shocked to see the poster, with some asking if the film was based on a true story. while others shared hilarious memes and expressed their exctiement for the movie.

A trailer for the film is yet to be released, and a lot of details about the plot aren't given out either. However, all that is known is that the film is about a bear who consumes large amounts of cocaine before going on a horrifying killing spree.

A brief description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow... and blood.''

A quick look at Cocaine Bear cast

Cocaine Bear features a stunning cast, with Keri Russell playing a key role. Russell reportedly portrays the character of Colette Matthews in the film. Further details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers.

Apart from Cocaine Bear, Keri Russell has been a part of a number of acclaimed shows over the years. These include FX's iconic spy thriller series, The Americans, Felicity, Running Wild, and Malibu Shores, to name a few.

Russell has also had minor roles in shows like Roar, Arrested Development, Scrubs, and many more. Keri Russell's film credits include Scott Cooper's Antlers, Free State of Jones, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and many more.

The upcoming film also stars Russell's real-life partner Matthew Rhys, but no other details about his role are known at this point. Rhys is best known for The Americans, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Brothers & Sisters.

The film is reportedly one of the last films of late great actor Ray Liotta, who plays the role of a man named Dentwood in the upcoming film. It is reportedly set to be Liotta's first posthumous film.

