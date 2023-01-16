4 upcoming comedy movie releases in January 2023

Comedy movies are highly rewatchable and can bring a breath of fresh air into people's usual routines.

January 2023 has a number of much-awaited comedy movies lined up for release, including Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film When You Finish Saving the World, starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, and popular comedy filmmaker duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon's sixth comedy film, titled Distant.

2023 also has other multiple highly-anticipated releases ranging from drama to horror to thriller, including Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, and the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones film series, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Shotgun Wedding and 3 other entertaining comedy films releasing in January 2023

1) When You Finish Saving the World

Written and directed by the critically-acclaimed actor Jesse Eisenberg, the film is based on Eisenberg's 2020 audio drama of the same name. The coming-of-age comedy-drama is set to be Eisenberg's directorial debut, slated to be released on January 20, 2023.

The film revolves around the disconnected and contentious relationship between a formal and uptight mother Evelyn (played by Julianne Moore) and her son Ziggy (played by Finn Wolfhard), both of whom struggle to understand each other.

Ziggy is a high school student who live-streams original folk-rock songs to his online fan base while Evelyn works with survivors of domestic abuse.

The film also stars Alisha Boe as Ziggy's friend Lila, and Jay O. Sanders as his father Roger.

2) Shotgun Wedding

Directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer, this upcoming romantic action-comedy is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on January 27, 2023.

The film follows soon-to-be newlyweds Darcy and Tom, played by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel respectively, who get their families together for a destination wedding.

On the day of the wedding, the entire wedding party is taken hostage by criminals. The film revolves around the couple putting aside their differences and working together to save their loved ones.

The film also stars Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin in important roles.

3) You People

Directed by Kenya Barris, who is best known as the creator of the ABC sitcom Black-ish, this upcoming film is slated to be released on Netflix on January 27, 2023.

The film revolves around the couple Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Jonah Hill (who also co-wrote the movie) and Lauren London respectively, and their families who battle with societal expectations and reckon with modern love amid cultural clashes and generational differences.

The ensemble cast also features Eddie Murphy as Amira's father Akbar, David Duchovny as Ezra's father Arnold, Nia Long as Amira's mother Fatima, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ezra's mother Shelley.

4) Distant

Directed by popular filmmaker duo Josh Gordon and Will Speck, who last directed the hit film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, this upcoming sci-fi comedy is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on January 27, 2023.

The film revolves around asteroid miner Andy (played by Anthony Ramos), who is stranded on an alien planet, and his fellow crew member Naomi (played by Naomi Scott), who is trapped inside her escape pod.

Andy has to search for and rescue Naomi with the help of his AI survival suit (voiced by Zachary Quinto).

