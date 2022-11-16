Hulu's new drama series, Fleishman Is in Trouble, is all set to hit the platform on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The film revolves around a 41-year-old divorced man who takes a plunge into the world of dating apps.

The show features Jesse Eisenberg in the lead role, along with Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan playing important supporting roles. The series is based on author Taffy Brodesser-Akner's book of the same title.

Fleishman Is in Trouble on Hulu: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details

On October 25, 2022, FX Networks released the official trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble, which offers a peek into the chaotic life of protagonist Toby Fleishman.

The narrator can be heard saying:

''Toby Fleishman awoke one morning inside the city he lived in all his adult life. Many thoughts had crossed Toby’s mind in the hours since he was informed that his ex-wife dropped the kids off a full day earlier than expected.''

The narrator further describes the series as:

''a story about everything. It's about life, marriage, how young love can become old resentment, money, jealousy, dissatisfaction, career, ambition, parenting, nostalgia, and lifelong friendship.''

The trailer briefly touches upon how Fleishman's life takes a different turn after his divorce. Overall, the trailer maintains a funny tone whilst also not compromising on the emotional depth and ambition of the series.

Along with the trailer, FX Networks' official YouTube channel also put out a brief description of the show, which states:

''Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth. But just at the start of his first summer of s****l freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a deeply emotional and funny drama that explores a number of themes, including desire, romance, marriage, love, and family, among many other things.

A quick look at Fleishman Is in Trouble's cast

Fleishman Is in Trouble features Jesse Eisenberg in the titular role as Toby Fleishman, whose life changes forever after getting divorced from his wife of almost 15 years. The actor looks impressive in this immensely challenging role as he portrays the various facets of his character with remarkable ease.

Apart from the upcoming show, Jesse Eisenberg has starred in a number of popular and acclaimed shows and films like The Social Network, To Rome With Love, and Night Moves, among others.

Featuring alongside Eisenberg in another significant supporting role is Claire Danes as Fleishman's ex-wife, Rachel. Adam Brody, Lizzy Caplan, and Michael Gaston, among others, form the supporting cast. The show is helmed by writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

Catch Fleishman Is in Trouble on Hulu on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

