What time will What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 air on FX and Hulu? Release date, plot and more details about the horror-comedy series

FX's popular horror-comedy series, What We Do in the Shadows, is set to return with its fourth season, which will premiere on FX on July 12, 2022.

The series revolves around four vampires in New York and depicts the numerous challenges they face in their daily lives. It stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén in pivotal roles.

Read further ahead to find out the new season's release time, plot and other details.

First 2 episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 to air on the same night on FX

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 will premiere on FX on July 12, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET/PT. The first two episodes will air on the same night. They will be released on Hulu a day later.

The official synopsis of the fourth season, according to FX Networks' official YouTube channel, reads:

''What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires, and their human familiar, who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Season four continues to make the case for blood and comedy with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.''

The official trailer for the fourth season was released by FX Networks on June 23, 2022. It offers a glimpse into the quirky vampires' adventures, with Boney M.'s classic Rasputin playing in the background.

The trailer promises another exciting and hilarious season similar to the show's previous three seasons. The first three seasons received high praise from critics for the writing, plotlines and cast performances.

The official synopsis of the series on FX Networks states:

''What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).''

A quick look at the cast

As mentioned earlier, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch in pivotal roles.

Novak is a noted British actor who's been a part of several movies and television shows over the years, including Fonejacker, Syriana, and Four Lions.

Berry, who plays the role of Laszlo in the show, is a prominent comedian and actor who's known for his performances in The Mighty Boosh, Snuff Box, and Toast of London.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the show also stars several actors in recurring supporting roles, including:

Anthony Atamanuik as Sean

Doug Jones as Baron Afanas

Beanie Feldstein as Jenna

Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious

Jake McDorman as Jeff Suckler

You can watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 on FX on July 12, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far