5 top Golden Globes 2023 moments 

The Golden Globes 2023 featured numerous presenters and awarded many films, television programs, and other forms of media. The 80th Golden Globes were entertaining to watch, thanks to host Jerrod Carmichael's honest monologues, stinging quips, and the winners' poignant acceptance speeches.

Aside from the varied array of winners, the event was graced by performers from all around the world. Although the entire night was a sincere celebration of the year's remarkable movies and television, these are the five best Golden Globes 2023 moments.

5 Memorable moments from the Golden Globes 2023

1) Jerrod Carmichael's monologue

Carmichael (Image via Yahoo)

Carmichael has arguably been one of the most honest hosts of the Golden Globes over the years. The mood at the Golden Globes 2023 was dominated by the narrative of race in part due to Jerrod Carmichael's opening monologue about why he believed he was picked as the host.

"I'm here because I'm black," Carmichael remarked on hosting the Golden Globes in 2023. His perceptive statements regarding Hollywood's lack of diversity didn't stop there. Carmichael emphasized the lack of diversity in the industry, saying that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not have a single black member until George Floyd died.

The narrative was not only extremely relevant and emotional, but it also contributed to the event's significance. Due to a lack of diversity in influential positions, certain popular stars boycotted the Golden Globes in 2022, making this issue critical for the Golden Globes in 2023. As a result, the monologue was likely one of the event's most memorable takeaways.

2) Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech

Ke Huy Quan at Golden Globes 2023 (Image via Yahoo News)

Nothing beats a good comeback tale, whether in fiction or reality. Ke Huy Quan's path is exemplified by the fact that the remarkable artist began as a child actor and went on to win the award for a best-supporting actor this year. Everything, Everywhere, All At Once is without a doubt one of the year's most heartfelt and wonderfully made films, as well as the one that launched him back to fame.

Ke Huy Quan featured in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as a child. He acknowledged Spielberg's opportunity and how much he learned from his work in his acceptance speech. He also stated that success at such a young age made him fearful of what was to come.

Only when the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once approached him did he regain hope for the future. Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech was definitely one of the most touching moments of the Golden Globes 2023.

3) Jennifer Coolidge's speech

Jeniffer Coolidge at Golden Globes 2023 (Image via Yahoo)

Jennifer Coolidge presented and received an award at the Golden Globes 2023. Her hilarious acceptance speech was in stark contrast to the speech she gave before presenting the award for best-supporting actor in a television series.

Coolidge expressed her anxiety about tripping and falling before giving the prize. She also stated that she pondered wearing crocs to the Oscars in order to avoid tripping.

When she finally accepted the award for best actress, Coolidge showed her admiration for the writer and director of The White Lotus, describing him as one of the greatest individuals she had ever met. "All I have to say, Mike White... "I love you to death!" she exclaimed as she concluded her gratitude to him, prompting the audience to applaud.

4) Michelle Yeoh's victory

Michelle Yeoh (Image via People)

In another honor for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh, the star of the film, won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical.

While her triumph was big and well-received in and of itself, she embraced it with yet another passionate speech to cap off the evening. The actress discussed being as old as 60 and having the best opportunity in her career, highlighting the importance of battling for a career one desires.

Yeoh was nominated alongside some big names like Emma Thompson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Margot Robbie. The famous nominations made the win all the more special and unexpected.

5) Steven Spielberg's acceptance speech

Spielberg (Image via Le Monde)

Spielberg is not new to the spotlight, and he is certainly no stranger to being honored for his groundbreaking contributions to the film industry, but the Golden Globe he won at the Golden Globes 2023 was truly one of a kind. The auteur won the award for his autobiographical drama The Fabelmans.

Spielberg said in his acceptance speech that the movie was deeply personal to him and that it took much courage to overcome his doubts and make the movie he had always wanted to. He noted:

“I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story, and I figured out when I turned 74 years old. I said, ‘You better do it now.’ And I’m really, really happy I did.”

The Golden Globes 2023 were undoubtedly entertaining to watch, with all of the comebacks, new stars, and old stars who continue to create wonderful work.

