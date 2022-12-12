5 best sci-fi films of 2022

Sci-fi films have evolved over time to seamlessly blend with other popular genres. For instance, many of the 2022 sci-fi films, such as Secret Headquarters and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, were heavily influenced by the superhero genre.

Other sci-fi films, such as Lightyear and Nope, were more fantasy-oriented. Everything Everywhere All at Once, as the title suggests, was a sci-fi film that combined all genres, including adventure, fantasy, and comedy, to create a film that was universally adored by audiences and critics alike.

While the year saw many sci-fi films that combined other genres to make for entertaining viewing, here are the best sci-fi films of 2022.

Check out these five 2022 sci-fi films

1) Nope (2022)

Nope (Image via StyleCaster)

Unlike Jordan Peele's previous film, Get Out, which stuck to the horror and thriller genres, Nope takes a more eclectic approach to the story.

Although the plot of an unidentified flying object being spotted by a group of siblings is standard sci-fi fare, the film contains many deeper themes about humanity, nature, and capitalism that make it worthwhile to watch.

Daniel Kaluuya does a brilliant job in the lead role, just like he did in Get Out. His calmness and logic in dealing with the most bizarre occurrences highlight his character.

The screenplay of the film is not too fast-paced and takes its time to unfold. In parts, the film is visually stunning, giving visual form to some very deep emotions elicited by the film's elements.

2) Lightyear

Lightyear (Image via D23)

Toy Story is one of the world's most successful animated film franchises. Over time, Buzz Lightyear became a popular character among franchise fans and a household name among moviegoers. Despite being more of an adventure film, Lightyear, has firm roots in science-fiction, making it a fun sci-fi film to watch.

Like most Disney films, Lightyear has its heart in the right place and follows Buzz Lightyear on an intergalactic adventure with Mo, Izzy, Darby, and Sox. They must unite and work with each other to face some of the toughest challenges ever. Lightyear was released in June 2022 to generally positive reviews.

3) Prey

Prey (Image via IMDB)

Prey is a prequel to the highly successful film franchise Predator. The film takes place in the Great Plains in the eighteenth century and follows Naru, who is determined to prove herself as a hunter while also protecting her tribe from an unearthly monster who hunts humans. The film was a Hulu original that was released internationally on Disney+ in August.

Aside from being one of the best sci-fi films of the year, the film also included elements of action and adventure, making it a wholesome entertainer rather than a genre film. The thrilling action sequences were widely praised by critics, who panned the film immediately after its release.

4) The Adam Project

The Adam Project (Image via The New York Times)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, and Mark Ruffalo in prominent roles, The Adam Project became one of the most popular Netflix releases this year.

The Adam Project follows a fighter pilot who must travel back in time to persuade his younger self to join him on a mission to save the world and the future. The film was well-received by critics and audiences alike.

The Adam Project is streaming on Netflix.

5) Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere all at Once (Image via IMDB)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is cinematic brilliance that combines action, adventure, comedy, and drama while also comfortably fitting into the list of sci-fi films. It follows a Chinese immigrant who is drawn into an adventure in which she must bring together various versions of herself in order to save the multiverse from danger.

With the increasing popularity of Marvel films, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a feast for fans of over-the-top, character-driven adventure films. It stars Michelle Yeoh in the lead role, and her many selves deliver a strong performance. It also features prominent performances by Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan. The film also received numerous accolades for its excellent writing and execution.

The shift to streaming platforms demonstrates that independent films now have much more freedom to experiment within the science fiction genre, which accounts for some of Hollywood's best films.

