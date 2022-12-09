"It's the first time we had all been out": Emma Thompson on dancing at the Adele Concert

Emma Thompson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress, plays the highly intriguing titular role of Miss Agatha Trunchbull in the fascinating 2022 movie Matilda the Musical.

The movie is all set to make its debut in theatres in the United States this Friday, December 9, 2022. The movie will also be available on the popular streaming platform Netflix from December 25, 2022.

Actress Emma Thompson recently appeared on the popular show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her movie. It is safe to say that fans of the critically acclaimed actress were thrilled to see the actress appear on the show.

During her fun-filled conversation with the show's host, Jimmy Fallon, Emma Thompson opened up about her interesting and exciting dance moves at the Adele Concert. The actress said:

"...All the celebrities were sitting downstairs, and they were all being - sort of just sitting there, being good. I'm like, 'Get up! We've been in COVID for two years. We're out.' It's the first time we had all been out. Party! Oh, thank God, we can get out."

Emma Thompson opened up about her experience during the shooting of Matilda the Musical

A still from Matilda the Musical [Image Via Netflix/YouTube]

In the aforementioned interview, which was released on YouTube on December 7, Emma Thompson candidly spoke about her performance and experience in the brand new fantasy-comedy musical film, Matilda the Musical.

The movie is an adaptation of 2011's Broadway musical of the same name.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked the actress if the kids in her latest movie were afraid of her during the shooting period, Thompson said:

"They were. Yeah, they were supposed to be afraid of me, but, of course, I just walked on set. Oh, 'Nanny McPhee! Nanny McPhee!' I'm like, 'No, not Nanny McPhee! Shut up! I am Trunchbull now! Shush! Be afraid!' And they were all going...'Oh, you're funny.'"

The actress continued:

"And the director's going, 'Will you please stop hugging the children?' Because I loved them so much... They were so fantastic, these kids, honestly.... They are extraordinary. They worked for months and months and months beforehand. They're so extraordinary."

Learn details about 2022's Matilda the Musical starring Emma Thompson

Gleaned from Roald Dahl's 1988 beloved novel Matilda, Matilda the Musical's screenplay has been written by Dennis Kelly. Renowned theatre director Matthew Warchus has acted as the director of the brand new musical movie.

Tat Radcliffe has taken care of the cinematography, while Christopher Nightingale has given music to Matilda the Musical. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn and Luke Kelly have served as the producers for the movie.

The official synopsis for the film, given by Netflix, reads:

"A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results."

A still from Matilda the Musical [Image Via Netflix/YouTube]

Apart from actress Emma Thompson, the highly promising cast list for the movie includes Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood, Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood, Lashana Lynch as Miss Jennifer Honey, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs. Wormwood, Lauren Alexandra as The Acrobat, Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps, Carl Spencer as Magnus the Escapologist, and several others.

Don't forget to catch Matilda the Musical, which will make its arrival on Netflix on December 25, 2022.

