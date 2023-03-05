What is Jimmy Fallon's net worth? Meet the host of That's My Jam 2023

That's My Jam, NBC's popular singing game show, will premiere on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 pm ET. Just like the first season, Jimmy Fallon will host the upcoming second season and judge the multiple matches between the celebrities.

Jimmy Fallon is an American comedian and television host. He is most popular for hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fallon’s net worth is $60 million and his yearly salary for hosting The Tonight Show is $16 million.

Jimmy Fallon has won the Primetime Emmy Awards multiple times

Born in Bay Ridge, Jimmy Fallon, 48, is one of the most famous hosts in the USA. He attended the St. Mary of the Snow school in New York, a known catholic school, and even considered becoming a priest.

However, Fallon changed his mind after listening to Dr. Demento on the radio and went to the Saugerties High School, where he performed in multiple stage productions.

Jimmy enrolled in The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, but left in 1995, one semester short of graduating, to move to LA. He wanted to pursue comedy full-time and joined the Groundlings improv group.

He landed his first SNL audition in 1997 but was unsuccessful at the time. He was able to clear the second audition at the age of 23 and became the program's most featured impressionist.

He was a member of the cast until 2004. Fallon then starred in multiple films like Factory Girl, Ted 2, etc. In 2009, he took over the Late Night with Conan O'Brien show and renamed it to Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy was selected to take over The Tonight Show by Jay Leno after the 2014 Winter Olympics.

He has won the Primetime Emmy Awards multiple times for his host shows, where he invites multiple celebrity guests and performs popular skits with the cast. Fallon is married to producer Nancy Juvonen and has two daughters with her, Winnie Rose and Francis Cole.

More about That's My Jam season 2

That's My Jam will feature two teams of two celebrities competing against each other in singing trivia games like Wheel of Impossible Karaoke. The winner of the competition will play for his/her chosen charity. The season will have 10 episodes in total.

40 contestants will be featured on That's My Jam season 2. Some of them are Kelsea Ballerini, Keke Palmer, French Montana, Jason Derulo and Nicole Scherzinger. The games of the season are Don’t Fear the Speaker, Bop Quiz, More Than a Feeling, Turn the Beat Around, Air Guitar, Disco Charades, and Drawing a Blank.

The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, Electric Hot Dog, Jim Juvonen, and Mike Yurchuk. After the 10 episodes air, the showmakers will also release a special episode featuring the series' favorite contestants.

NBC's description of That's My Jam reads:

"Jimmy Fallon hosts some of today's biggest stars as they play a variety of music- and dance-inspired games, competing head-to-head and mic-to-mic for five rounds of friendly competition, unforgettable moments and hilarious performances."

NBC will air fresh episodes of That's My Jam every Tuesday, March 7 at 10 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

