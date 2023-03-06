Creed III: How much box office money did Michael B. Jordan's movie make over the March 6 weekend?

Creed III is punching its way up at the box office. Helmed by debutant director and lead star Michael B. Jordan, the sports drama film has dethroned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from the top spot on the domestic circuit. However, as per several reports, the Marvel threequel is still holding onto the numero uno slot globally.

Michael B. Jordan's Creed III was released across 4,007 screens domestically on Friday, March 3, 2023, from where it earned $58.6 million till Sunday, March 5, 2023. This is an impressive debut and is much ahead of the set expectation of $38-40 million for the opening weekend.

An additional haul of $41.8 million from other regions helped the movie hit the $100.5 million mark globally, making it the highest opener for any sports film. Its competitor in the ticket window, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, earned $3.2 million from 2,150 domestic theaters, as per the projected $3-6 million for the opening weekend.

Additionally, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village was released on March 3, which earned $10.1 million from 1,780 screens. The Aniplex and Crunchyroll of America product is currently in fourth position in the domestic market.

Creed III may give back the maximum profit among all the three franchise films

Among all the Creed films, the third installment in the franchise has emerged as the biggest opener. Notably, Creed (2015) earned $30.1 million on its debut weekend, while Creed II, released in 2018, pocketed $35.3 million on its premiere weekend.

Although Creed ended up earning $173.6 million against a budget of $35–40 million, the sequel, made at a production cost of $50 million, hauled up $214.1 million. Given this scenario, Creed III is expected to finish its run as the most profitable venture in the entire Rocky spin-off franchise.

The spectacular performance of Creed III has been significant for Jordan since he marked his directorial debut with the feature. However, for actor Jonathan Majors, there’s an interesting reason to party. He stars in both the top two rankers in the commercial window, Creed III and Quantumania.

While in the latter movie he plays time-traveling, multiversal adversary Kang the Conqueror, in the sports drama, Majors is seen as Damian "Diamond Dame" Anderson, best friend-turned-rival to Jordan’s Adonis "Donnie" Creed.

Majors and Jordan "plan to" collaborate in the near future

Though both are Marvel antagonists, Majors and Jordan have not collaborated previously. However, after Creed III brought them together on celluloid, albeit opposite one another, the actors intend to join hands again.

During the shooting of the MGM-distributed movie, they became good friends and now “plan to” be the next “Robert De Niro and Al Pacino,” as Majors said, referring to the bunch of films the veteran stars worked together in. Jordan added:

“We’re excited about that, and I have those conversations with him. Acting is such a solo journey, where you’re fighting for your place on that call sheet for such a long time. So when you’ve got somebody that doesn’t care as much about that stuff, it’s like, ‘Let’s go. How much damage can we do together?’”

While Michael B. Jordan has several projects on hand, including the next installment of I Am Legend alongside Oscar winner Will Smith, Majors may be seen in another 2023 release after Quantumania and Creed III. The film in question, Magazine Dreams, had its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January and may get released later this year.

