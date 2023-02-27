Who is Lorel? Michael B. Jordan calls out radio host over corny kid remark during red carpet interview

American actor Michael B. Jordan called out a red-carpet host during an interview for agreeing with her co-host when the latter referred to her as a "nice, corny guy" in a past podcast episode.

At the recent red-carpet premiere of the Creed movie, the 36-year-old star took some time out to speak with Lorel, the host of the radio show Morning Hustle.

Lorel congratulated him on his new project before revealing that they went to school together in New Jersey.

However, things quickly turned awkward when Jordan brought up an old comment made by her and her co-hosts in a podcast. The conversation began with Lorel saying:

"We go way back, all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark.”

To this, Michael B. Jordan replied:

“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?”

When the host tried to deny it, Jordan said that he had "heard it."

All you need to know about Lorel and her conversation with Michael B. Jordan

According to the Power103.5 website, Lorel is a native of Brooklyn, New York, and began her career in the entertainment industry at the age of 16, by launching a rap career.

After she caught the producer's attention, she was cast in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York in Season 3. She is also known for her podcasts Lip Service and Bully and the Beast.

What happened during her interview with the Creed star?

After Michael B. Jordan called her out for the "corny" comment, Lorel tried to handle the situation by stating:

"I did not say that! [I was] misquoted, for sure."

However, the actor was adamant, insisting that he definitely heard the reporter call him "corny."

Lorel then said:

“No you did not hear me say that! I said we used to make fun of the name. But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here.”

After this, the reporter went on to ask the actor about his experience working on Creed III and his future project with Will Smith. Before concluding the video, she stated:

“Well, you’re not corny anymore.”

What did Lorel previously say about Michal B. Jordan?

As per Complex, the comments about Michael B. Jordan were made in a 2021 episode of the Undressing Room podcast, where Lorel's co-host Dominique da Diva stated that the actor seemed like “a nice, corny guy," while remarking on his relationship with former partner Lori Harvey.

To this, Lorel pointed out that she went to school with him and people teased him for his name.

“You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life. And to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan."

She continued:

"And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

As of writing, Michael B. Jordan has not commented on the viral clip of him calling out Lorel.

