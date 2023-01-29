Michael B. Jordan opens up about Lori Harvey split during SNL

Michael B. Jordan is widely regarded as one of the most desired men in the world. The veteran actor, who appeared in the Creed franchise alongside many others, recently opened up about his very first public breakup with Lori Harvey on Saturday Night Live in one of the most delightful ways possible.

He took a monolog to crack some jokes about his public breakup while mocking himself in ways that would only make fans want him more.

The Hollywood heartthrob said on the show:

"20 years later, I just directed my very first movie, Creed 3,..But right after that, I went through my very first public breakup. Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm gonna get in better shape,' but I was already in 'Creed' shape."

The actor further added some punch to his joke about himself, saying:

"So I had to be like, 'Alright, I guess I'll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya."

Since the episode aired last night, the internet has been buzzing about Michael B. Jordan, which is unsurprisingly not the first time the actor has been the center of the world's attention, but we are not complaining.

Though he did not mention a name, almost everyone can figure out that he was talking about model Lori Harvey, whom he dated for over a year. They made their relationship public on Instagram in 2021.

Lori Harvey's father later announced his daughter's breakup on The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

SNL members taking their shot on Michael B. Jordan

It seemed right after Michael B. Jordan's hilarious monolog, that he would not remain single for long. Shortly after completing his hilarious comedic sketch, SNL cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson hilariously stepped up to take their shot with Michael B. Jordan, People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2020.

Among others, Ego Nwodim did one of the funniest things by appearing in a wedding dress. Ego jokingly said:

"Hey! I didn’t even know you were out here,...Sorry, I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I threw this on. Oh my Gosh, is this a wedding dress?"

This was one of the most fun things in the SNL episode that is sure to be a highlight of the season. Speaking about his SNL experience, Jordan said:

"It’s going great. I literally just did rehearsal just now...It’s a machine and they are so fantastic and great at what they do, and it’s been a great process."

Jimmy Fallon went on to ask Michael B. Jordan about the "pillow," another great topic for the Creed star to add to his monolog.

Jordan said:

"Oh, yeah, the pillow,...OK, I walk into the office, and they’re like, ‘Alright, this might be a little weird. We actually have been living with you for the last 10 years’ … It was one of the producer’s birthday, and one of the other employees there got her a pillow, right? And it was a life-sized, almost like a pregnancy pillow, of me printed on both sides … I said, ‘Whose pillow is that?’ And, you know, the lady was like, ‘Oh, it’s mine … Listen, our hours here are so crazy, everybody takes naps, you know, at some point during the day."

Michael B. Jordan will soon appear in Creed III as an actor and director.

