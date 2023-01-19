Rainbow Six in the works, Michael B. Jordan to lead the cast

Tom Clancy's novel, Rainbow Six, will finally be made into a film, with Michael B Jordan set to lead the cast. It has been announced that John Wick director Chad Stahelski will helm the Paramount feature project, which will serve as the follow-up to the 2021 action thriller, Without Remorse.

In Rainbow Six, viewers will see Michael B. Jordan's character John Clark commanding a multi-country anti-terrorist squad. He will also be facing off against a huge conspiracy intending to wipe out humanity for the sake of ecological concerns.

Rainbow Six movie: John Clark set to return to screens once more

MOVIEDEATHS @MOVIEDEATHBLOWS #WithoutRemorse New poster for Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan as John Clark #TomClancy New poster for Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan as John Clark #TomClancy #WithoutRemorse https://t.co/AB21dUwIsY

Not much is known about the latest Paramount project except that Michael B. Jordan will playing the character of John Clark.

Michael B. Jordan was first introduced as John Clark in the 2021 movie Without Remorse, which was based on Tom Clancy's eponymous novel. Following the feature, there was a lot of talk about the development of another big Clark-featuring movie.

Paramount is finally making that a reality with Rainbow Six, set to be helmed by Chad Stahelski.

Fandom Culture©️ @FanCultureTalks Michael B. Jordan who previously starred in TOM CLANCY’S WITHOUT REMORSE, is set to return as John Clark in another Tom Clancy franchise game series’ live action adaptation in #RainbowSix . John Wick director Chad Stahelski set to direct. Michael B. Jordan who previously starred in TOM CLANCY’S WITHOUT REMORSE, is set to return as John Clark in another Tom Clancy franchise game series’ live action adaptation in #RainbowSix. John Wick director Chad Stahelski set to direct. https://t.co/gwO9Beg6h8

There is not much known about the plot as it is still being kept under tight wraps, but we can expect the movie to differ significantly from the novel, as was the case with Without Remorse. However, unlike the previous feature, which was simply released on Prime Video, Paramount is debating on releasing the upcoming movie in theaters.

Michael B. Jordan is producing the project with Elizabeth Raposo via the duo’s Outlier Society banner. Other producers include Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures, and Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec through The Saw Mill.

As of now, we do not have a Rainbow Six movie trailer or even a tentative release date. The rest of the cast list will also be announced soon.

What is Rainbow Six?

Non Compliant Huckleberry @thepocketgeek Rainbow Six is a great Clancy novel. It's about eco terrorists, funded by a rogue billionaire, who weaponize a deadly virus to start a global pandemic that will wipe out most of humanity and save the earth in the process.

Fun - if a bit far fetched. Rainbow Six is a great Clancy novel. It's about eco terrorists, funded by a rogue billionaire, who weaponize a deadly virus to start a global pandemic that will wipe out most of humanity and save the earth in the process.Fun - if a bit far fetched. https://t.co/jAtG8Fy8fS

The upcoming movie will be adapted from the same novels that Ubisoft has based its video game series on. At the heart of the story is John Clark, who is a Navy SEAL and CIA operative. He has appeared in numerous Tom Clancy novels, starting with the Jack Ryan series and going on to feature in his own spinoffs.

Viewers saw Without Remorse introducing them to the character of John Clark. It is expected that the upcoming Paramount project will see more developments in Clark's personal story. Jordan has reportedly said that the sequel could be more action-packed and closer to the games based on the original novels.

Rookie425 @Rookie_425 Some old shots of my Jack Ryan/Tom Clancy universe OC, Stella "Glare" Esposito, Marine Force Recon turned Rainbow operator, with the full intention of being written to fit the original image from the Rainbow Six novel. Some old shots of my Jack Ryan/Tom Clancy universe OC, Stella "Glare" Esposito, Marine Force Recon turned Rainbow operator, with the full intention of being written to fit the original image from the Rainbow Six novel. https://t.co/lvL8Vv7bm9

The upcoming Paramount movie is set to adapt Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, a tactical shooter video game that was developed and published by Red Storm Entertainment in 1998 for Microsoft Windows.

It follows Rainbow, an international counterterrorism organization, and its job of unraveling a conspiracy following a random spike in terrorism. It can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Michael B. Jordan's upcoming projects

Regal @RegalMovies Michael B. Jordan has been cast in Chad Stahelski’s film adaption of Tom Clancy’s ‘Rainbow Six’ Michael B. Jordan has been cast in Chad Stahelski’s film adaption of Tom Clancy’s ‘Rainbow Six’ https://t.co/jwD64DPQEg

Michael B. Jordan is a prominent face in Hollywood, known for his many amazing roles like Adonis Creed in Creed (2015) and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

Apart from Rainbow Six, he is also set to appear in A Journal for Jordan and a second remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. The actor is also set to make his directorial debut with Creed III, and will produce and star in the sequel of I Am Legend with Will Smith.

