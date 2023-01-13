Rainbow Six Siege WWE bundles: Release date, price, Operators, and more

Rainbow Six Siege has always been creative with their cosmetics. Elite sets and bundles like Rick & Morty and NiER Automata were popular in the game and well-received by all fans.

Ubisoft recently announced another collaboration between WWE and Rainbow Six Siege, which will introduce two spectacular bundles featuring the best Operators in the game.

When will the WWE bundle in Rainbow Six Siege come out?

The WWE bundle featuring The Undertaker and Becky Lynch was announced on January 12, 2023 and is currently available in the in-game shop. Players can acquire the set using R6 Credits that can also be purchased through the shop.

WWE is a popular wrestling franchise that also has some very successful video games, and this collaboration is undoubtedly one of Ubisoft's most unique ones so far. With the NiER Elite Skin for Lana and Rick & Morty bundle for Fuze, Doc, Ace, and Smoke, Rainbow Six Siege is slowly moving towards large-scale collaborations, with WWE being the latest one.

How much will the WWE bundle cost?

Readers who are interested in acquiring the exclusive WWE bundle in Rainbow Six Siege can do so by navigating to the Shop section in the game. Those who are interested in purchasing the bundles for the two Operators separately will have to pay 2160 R6 Credits for each set. The combined offer for both sets can be acquired for 4080 R6 Credits.

That being said, Premium Battlepass owners can get each set at a 10% discount at 1944 R6 Credits. Since the WWE bundle is a part of a collaboration, these collections are a bit more expensive than regular Elite Skins in Rainbow Six Siege.

What are the Operators featured in the WWE bundle?

The crossover between WWE and Rainbow Six Siege will feature two legendary wrestlers and popular Operators from the roster. Hall of Famer The Undertaker and "The Man" Becky Lynch will be featured in the skinline for Operators Blackbeard and Thorn, respectively.

Ubisoft has often introduced collaborative bundles featuring specific Operators. The WWE crossover features the perfect characters to please fans from all over the world. Since the wrestling franchise has a huge fanbase, many fans will be looking forward to grabbing the bundle as soon as possible.

Items included in the bundle

Upon purchasing a WWE bundle for either Operator, Siege fans will get their hands on a variety of cosmetics. The bundle will feature the following items for both characters:

Blackbeard Deadman Bundle

The Undertaker Headgear

The Undertaker Uniform

The Tombstone weapon skin

The Undertaker Operator Portrait (Epic)

Moonlight Brawl Card Background

Undertaker Championship Weapon Charm

Thorn Becky Lynch Bundle

The Man Headgear

The Man Uniform

DIS-ARM-HER weapon skin

WWE Championship Titles weapon charm

The Man Player Card

I AM THE MAN Card Background

Interested readers can cop the bundle right now and get all the exclusive skins included in the WWE Rumble Bundle.

