Becky Lynch and a WWE Hall of Famer added as skin bundle for Rainbow Six Seige

In the latest epic crossover between WWE and video games, Ubisoft Montreal announced that "The Man" Becky Lynch and Hall of Famer The Undertaker have joined Rainbow Six: Siege as premium skin bundles.

The Undertaker skin is for the Blackbeard character, while Becky Lynch will fill in for Thorn. Both skins are currently available in the Rainbow Six store in two different bundles.

The new skins are available in separate bundles themed after each WWE Superstar for 2160 R6 Credits each or in a single combined bundle for a special discount of 4080 credits.

The two packs are known as Blackbeard's Deadman Bundle and Thorn's Becky Lynch Bundle.

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the many titles bearing Tom Clancy's name. It was released in 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with ports for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S following in 2020.

Special features of Becky Lynch's and The Undertaker's bundle

Each bundle includes skins, unique headpieces, weapon charms, and other goodies.

Thorn's Lynch bundle includes attire, headgear, and an Operator portrait. Additionally, players can accessorize their UZK50GI with the WWE Championship Titles charm, the I Am The Man background, and the Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin.

Additional bundles for The Deadman's Blackbeard include The Undertaker uniform, special headgear, Operator portrait, and Taker's Championship charm. It also includes the Moonlight Brawl background, and The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB.

Siege is a tactical first-person shooter in which two teams of attackers or defenders compete to complete objectives or prevent the other team from completing objectives.

Rainbow Six: Siege is a free-to-play game that can be downloaded on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

