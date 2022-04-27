Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 Yakuza crossover: Leaks hint towards a new Echo skin bundle, weapon skins, and more

Crossovers are a common occurrence in the world of video games, and Ubisoft has joined the trend with Rainbow Six Siege. Games like Fortnite and Call of Duty often have unique crossovers, and Ubisoft's shooter is no different.

According to the latest reports, the game’s next big crossover will be based on Yakuza, a popular Japanese game series loved by many. After the previous Rick and Morty crossovers, a shift to the Yakuza franchise feels natural as the first season of R6S’s Year 7 focuses on Japan.

This article will provide information on the leaks regarding Rainbow Six Siege’s potential upcoming crossover and what players can expect from it.

Rainbow Six Siege’s next potential crossover might be with Yakuza

The existence of gangsters and criminal organizations goes way back in history. However, these terms have their own meaning in Japanese culture. Yakuzas are known to be gangsters who follow their own code just like samurais did in their era.

These facts about Japanese crime organizations have been beautifully portrayed through Sega’s famous Yakuza series, and Rainbow Six Siege may soon collaborate with the franchise.

Year 7 Season 1 Demon Veil heavily focuses on Japanese culture, and Ubisoft’s decision to make a Yakuza crossover fits right in. The following is a list of things known about the upcoming crossover via leaks:

1) Echo City Defender and MP5SD skins (Kazuma Kiryu bundle)

The iconic Kazuma Kiryu is popular among Yakuza fans, and many meme enthusiasts may recognize him from the song Bakamitai. In the Rainbow Six Siege universe, Echo will be cosplaying as this character and looks awfully similar.

This bundle will also include a unique weapon skin called Drogon of Dojima, which follows a red and white color scheme.

2) Hibana Yakuza Huntress skin (Kaoru Sayama bundle)

Kaoru Sayama will be another character who makes a debut in the crossover. The beautiful private detective is also a fan favorite, and Hibana will cosplay her in the game.

Like the Kazuma Kiryu set, this skin bundle will also get a special Type-89 skin that has the emblem of the police force.

3) Goro Majima charm

The beloved Goro Majima is also a popular main character in the Yakura series, and he will also make a cameo in the crossover. However, he will not get his cameo with a unique skin but as a chibi charm that can be applied on any weapon present in the game.

It is not known how much these bundles will cost. However, players can be certain that they can only be purchased with R6 credits and not renowned credits. As for when this bundle could arrive, fans can expect it to ship during or after the Regoku Limited Time Event.

