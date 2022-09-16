"Welcome to the family" - Michael B. Jordan reveals Canelo Alvarez will be acting in the movie Creed III

Canelo Alvarez will star in the third installment of the movie Creed.

The movie series is based on the famous Rocky series, where Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis Johnson, the son of Apollo Creed. Rocky Balboa himself, played by Sylvester Stallone, trains Johnson in the movie.

After the huge success of Creed II, shooting for the third part is already underway.

Michael B. Jordan introduced one of boxing's most famous faces as the latest actor to make a cameo in the film, Canelo Alvarez. The 35-year-old penned a message to Canelo on Instagram saying:

"Directing the legend himself @Canelo in Creed III. Can't wait for the world to see on March 3. A star inside the ring and out...Welcome to the family. Good luck this weekend."

He also wished Alvarez luck in his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Mexican is set to face 'GGG' for the third time, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, September 17. This is arguably one of the biggest fights to make in the middleweight division, with fans begging for a trilogy fight to settle the score once and for all.

The first fight between the pair was declared a draw, although many fans believe Golovkin won the fight. The second fight was even better, with Canelo Alvarez taking the win via decision. This third fight is for all the marbles, if Alvarez wins, he can write off the Russian as another one of his victims.

Take a look at the screenshot of Michael B. Jordan's Instagram story posted by Michael Benson on Twitter:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez is going to be in Creed III, Michael B Jordan has revealed… Canelo Alvarez is going to be in Creed III, Michael B Jordan has revealed… https://t.co/IzaxfwEFJE

Canelo Alvarez reveals why he lost to Dmitry Bivol ahead of his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez has spoken about his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican fought the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion in May this year as he looked to become undisputed at Light-Heavyweight. However, the Russian gave Canelo a reality check and made him realize why weight classes exist. Bivol looked too strong and too big for Alvarez to handle.

Bivol ended up winning the fight via majority decision and retained his WBA title. In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion spoke about the loss:

"The truth is that there is not much to say. I lost the fight because I got tired. It was definitely that, the weight, a lot of things that happened… He didn't beat me by being better than me, I just didn't give 100%."

However, Canelo Alvarez also said that he now feels more dangerous than ever as he prepares to beat Gennadiy Golovkin for the second time in a row.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez on his defeat to Dmitry Bivol: "The truth is that there is not much to say. I lost the fight because I got tired. It was definitely that, the weight, a lot of things that happened… He didn't beat me by being better than me, I just didn't give 100%." [ @GQSports Canelo Alvarez on his defeat to Dmitry Bivol: "The truth is that there is not much to say. I lost the fight because I got tired. It was definitely that, the weight, a lot of things that happened… He didn't beat me by being better than me, I just didn't give 100%." [@GQSports]

