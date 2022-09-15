"I'm more dangerous than ever" - Canelo Alvarez not thinking about upset loss to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez isn't worried about his loss to Dmitry Bivol earlier this year.

In May, the Mexican superstar stepped back up to light-heavyweight for the first time since 2018. Alvarez decided to face WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in a huge matchup at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Despite entering the fight as a substantial favorite, the superstar had a rough night. He was thoroughly outboxed across the 12-round contest and lost by unanimous decision. His defeat was the first since his loss to Floyd Mayweather nearly a decade ago.

Canelo Alvarez is set to return this Saturday against Gennady Golovkin. Ahead of his trilogy matchup with 'GGG', many fans and pundits are pointing to the Mexican's loss to Bivol as a cause for concern. They've noted that the Russian has a style similar to Golovkin.

However, the super-middleweight champion doesn't see it that way. In an interview with SecondsOut, Alvarez stated that he's the most dangerous he's ever been. He also opined that the only reason he lost to Dmitry Bivol was due to him gassing out.

in the interview, he stated:

“What I need to tell you is I’m more dangerous than ever, and I’m ready to come back. I watched it two times or three times, and I just get tired, that’s it. That’s why I lost."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Canelo Alvarez discusses his rivarly with Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez's fight with Gennadiy Golovkin is very personal.

The two have faced off on two prior occasions in 2017 and 2018. Both bouts were back and forth fights, those very controversial decisions. Their first encounter ended in a split draw, while the latter saw Alvarez win by majority decision.

Four years later, the two men are set to run it back for the third and final time. In the lead-up to the contest, it's clear that the world champions aren't fans of each other. 'GGG' has taken issue with the scorecards in their first two fights, and with Alvarez testing positive for steroids in 2018.

For his part, the Mexican superstar addressed the rivalry in an interview with SecondsOut. There, he stated:

“Yeah, personal. This fight is personal for me because, like I said before, he pretends to be a nice guy here, and he talks a lot of s*** behind. But when he’s in front of the people or the camera, he pretends to be a nice guy."

Edited by micah.curtis85