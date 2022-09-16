Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3: Time, date, venue, full fight card, how to watch, PPV details, betting odds, purse and payouts 

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will look to finally end their rivalry this weekend when they step inside the boxing ring for their highly anticipated trilogy bout. To make the bout even more exciting, the Mexican will put his undisputed super-middleweight title on the line.

That said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about Canelo vs. 'GGG' 3 including the venue, undercard, pay-per-view (PPV) details, betting odds, and more.

Canelo vs. Golovkin 3: Time, date, and venue

The undisputed super-middleweight championship bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is set to go down this weekend September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While the main card is set to start at around 8:00 PM ET, the main event is expected to get underway by 11:PM ET.

Canelo vs. Golovkin 3: Full fight card

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) vs. Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1) for the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Championship

Jesse Rodriguez Franco (16-0) vs. (28-4-1) for the WBC Super-Flyweight Championship

Ali Akhmedov (18-1) vs. Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1) for the vacant IBF North American Super Middleweight Title

Austin Williams (11-0) vs. Kieron Conway (18-2-1) for the vacant WBA International Middleweight Championship

Diego Pacheco (15-0) vs. Enrique Collazo (16-2-1) for the WBC Silver Middleweight Championship

Marc Castro (7-0) vs. Kevin Mendoza (7-1-2)

Aaron Aponte (6-0) vs. Fernando Angel Molina (8-0)

Anthony Herrera (2-0-1) vs. Delvin McKinley (4-3-1)

Canelo vs. Golovkin 3: How to watch and latest betting odds

Fans looking to watch the trilogy live from the comfort of their homes can head over to DAZN. It is worth noting that one will have to purchase the PPV from DAZN in order to watch the fight live in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Fans from the rest of the world can watch the event live through DAZN's streaming service without buying PPV (except Mexico, Kazakhstan and Latin America).

That said, with just a few days remaining for the event, the latest betting odds are highly in favor of the Mexican, who is a -391 favorite while Gennadiy Golovkin is a +435 underdog as per the odds released by Oddshark.

Canelo vs. Golovkin 3: Purse and payouts

Regardless of who wins the upcoming trilogy bout, both Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will walk away from the fight significantly richer.

According to TotalReporter.com, Canelo Alvarez is set to receive $10 million as base pay and $55 million PPV bonus for a whopping guarantee of $65 million. On the flipside, Gennadiy Golovkin will receive $8 million as base pay and $35 million PPV bonus for a guaranteed $43 million share.

