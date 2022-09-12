Canelo vs. GGG 3: Canelo Alvarez's next fight PPV prices and streaming service revealed for USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, and more

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) are set for their long-awaited trilogy on September 17 for the Undisputed Super Middleweight championship.

Alvarez, 31, and Golovkin, 40, fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first two encounters were razor-close, and many still believe that ‘GGG' could have been awarded the win in either of those. Their first fight concluded in a draw, while Alvarez won via majority decision in the rematch.

Their trilogy will also be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It may be watched live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as well as around the world on DAZN (except Mexico, Kazakhstan and Latin America; check your region for availability).

Heading into their third bout, both camps have expressed their dislike for one another, bringing the anticipation for the matchup a notch higher.

Alvarez is coming off a points decision loss at the hands of WBA Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol last May. Meanwhile, Golovkin became the unified WBA, IBF, IBP, and The Ring Middleweight champion after stopping Ryota Murata in April.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: PPV Prices

United States ($64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, $84.99 for new subscribers, which includes a free month of DAZN)

Canada ($64.99 for current subscribers, $89.98 for new)

United Kingdom (£9.99 for current subscribers, £17.98 for new)

Ireland (€9.99 for current subscribers, €17.98 for new)

Australia ($44.99 for current subscribers, $58.98 for new)

New Zealand ($24.99 for current subscribers, $39.98 for new)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Full fight card

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST, with main event ringwalks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m PT / 4 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - for Alvarez’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight titles

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez - for Rodriguez’s WBC Junior Bantamweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado - Super Middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway - Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo - Super Middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza - Lightweights

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina - Junior Welterweights

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley - Bantamweights

Edited by David Andrew