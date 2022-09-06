Canelo Alvarez next fight: Full fight card revealed for September 17 against Gennadiy Golovkin 

Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the boxing ring to settle unfinished business against Gennadiy Golovkin later this month.

The highly anticipated trilogy bout between the two will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17. While the main event will see the Mexican put his undisputed super-middleweight championship on the line against the Kazakh, the undercard will also see a number of exciting fights.

Jesse Rodriguez Franco (16-0) will take on Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1) for the WBC Super-Flyweight Championship. Also, Ali Akhmedov (18-1) will be joining the undercard to face boxing veteran Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1) for the vacant IBF North American Super Middleweight Title.

The vacant WBA International Middleweight Championship will also be on the line in what looks set to be an action-packed bout between Austin Williams (11-0) and Kieron Conway (18-2-1). The card will also see Diego Pacheco (15-0) take on Enrique Collazo (16-2-1) for the WBC Silver Middleweight Championship.

The lightweight division will also see action as Marc Castro (7-0) takes on Kevin Mendoza (7-1-2). Elsewhere, Aaron Aponte (6-0) will take on 20-year-old Fernando Angel Molina (8-0) and Anthony Herrera (2-0-1) will be in action against Delvin McKinley (4-3-1).

With those bouts in mind, it's safe to say that the event is filled with exciting fights from top to bottom.

Andy Ruiz Jr. defends Canelo Alvarez from criticism

Canelo Alvarez has been criticized for picking opponents perceived to be 'easy', especially over the last year.

Interestingly, the Mexican has been criticized for his upcoming fight against Gennadiy Golovkin as well, with many people suggesting that Alvarez waited for the Kazakh to get older before accepting a trilogy against him.

However, Alvarez's countryman and former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has offered a different take on this. During an interview with ES News, 'The Destroyer' suggested that the undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion has nothing left to prove.

"Yeah, he [Canelo Alvarez] can fight whoever he wants. You know, he's the main guy, he's the champion. I feel he's already on that level where he's already proven so much that he doesn't even need to prove anything to anybody. I think he just wants to get the big fights and I'm pretty sure that if he fight Bivol again, I think he knows that he will beat him."

Watch the interview below:

