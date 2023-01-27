"It's tough": Michael B. Jordan opens up about directing Creed III

Actor Michael B. Jordan recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about directing and starring in his new boxing movie, Creed III.

When Jimmy Fallon asked him what was it like to direct with gloves on, Jordan said:

''It's tough, you know. You're, you know, you've got mouthpiece in sometimes, you've got gloves. You're always depending on so many people.''

In the film, Michael B. Jordan plays the lead role of Adonis Creed, a champion boxer at the peak of his powers. The movie is set to be released in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Creed III star Michael B. Jordan opens up on directing, getting advice from Bradley Cooper, and more

Michael B. Jordan spoke at length about his directing process with Jimmy Fallon. He mentioned during the interview that his ''team is everything.'' He further stated:

''So, to be able to be in the middle of a boxing scene, honestly, it's sometimes easier, because I can direct while I'm acting, you know? If I needed to move you upstage a little bit, I just move a little bit like this (shows how he moves), and then I get the shot that I need.''

Jordan continued:

''Cause I'm already - I'm kind of low-key cheating, 'cause I'm, like, editing while I'm actually acting a little bit.''

Michael B. Jordan said that he also spoke to a number of other directors like Denzel Washington, Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple, Jon Favreau, and Bradley Cooper. He said that they all gave him ''great advice.''

He further mentioned that ''one of the greatest advices'' he ever got was from Bradley Cooper and Jon Favreau. Jordan said:

''They were basically like, 'get your first shot off as quickly as possible.' Like, it's one of the - it's one of the - it can slow down your entire day, you know. If you don't get that first shot off very early, you're probably not going to make your day. So as soon as you get it off, the train is rolling.''

In brief, about Creed III plot, cast, and more details

Creed III, the ninth installment in the iconic Rocky franchise, tells the story of Adonis Creed, who now faces a new challenge in the form of an old childhood friend named Damian Anderson.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per MGM:

''After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. But the face-off between former friends is more than just a fight, and to settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line.''

Michael B. Jordan looks in terrific form in the trailer as he perfectly embodies the determination, strength, and resilience that defines his character. Fans can expect a memorable performance from him in the movie.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, and many others.

Creed III will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

