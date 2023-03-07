How to watch Oscars 2023? Streaming details, host details, presenters and more 

It's time for the Oscars 2023, and movie buffs from around the world are now eagerly waiting to find out if their favorite film/actor/actress will win one of the most coveted awards in cinema. The high-profile event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Oscars 2023 will also feature a number of prominent names as hosts. With several stunning films and performances being nominated, it'll be fascinating to see who ultimately takes home the big prizes this year.

Oscars 2023: This star-studded awards ceremony will be streamed live on a number of platforms

Where to watch the Oscars?

ABC will broadcast Oscars 2023 on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET. It will also be broadcast on E! from 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.

The iconic award show will also be available to watch on a number of streaming platforms like Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. Viewers can stream the event on these platforms with subscriptions. It is to be noted that some of these platforms also offer free trials.

The awards ceremony can also be streamed on ABC.com as well as the ABC app for those with cable subscriptions.

Oscars 23: Host, presenters, performances, and everything to look forward to

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by iconic comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. This will be the third time that the comedian will be hosting the mega event. Previously, he helmed the show in 2017 and 2018.

After being invited to anchor the event, Kimmel put out an official statement (obtained via Variety) wherein he jokingly mentioned:

''Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.''

As per Variety, Academy CEO Bill Kramer, and Academy President Janet Yang also mentioned in their joint statement:

''Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide.''

Samir Abbas @TheSamirAbbas Big achievement - Deepika Padukone named as one of the #Oscar Award presenter for 2023 ceremony. Big achievement - Deepika Padukone named as one of the #Oscar Award presenter for 2023 ceremony. https://t.co/0fJLkkdsop

The presenters for Oscars 2023 include various prominent actors like Riz Ahmed, Deepika Padukone, Glenn Close, Emily Blunt, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Questlove, Janelle Monáe, Donnie Yen, and Zoe Saldaña.

A number of performers for Oscars 2023 have also been announced. Viewers will be treated to a spectacular performance from Rihanna, who is expected to rock the stage with her hit track, Lift Me Up, from her recently-released album, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Although the song received divisive reviews from critics, it was a huge commercial success and is now considered to be one of Rihanna's most popular tracks.

Apart from that, David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu will perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once at Oscars 2023. Other songs include Applause, performed by Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, and RRR's Naatu Naatu.

Don't forget to watch the widely-anticipated 95th Academy Awards 2023 on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm/ET.

