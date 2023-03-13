All the 7 Oscars Everything Everywhere All At Once won tonight

Oscars 2023 has come to an end with Everything Everywhere All At Once winning the Best Picture award.

On Sunday, stars from all around the world attended the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Viewers witnessed diversity at the award show, where the 2022 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, bagged seven Oscars.

The movie’s lead actress, Michelle Yeoh, became the first Asian to win the Best Actress award at the Academy Awards. And the film stood against many star-studded projects, including The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, and Women Talking.

Everything Everywhere All At Once awards list at the Oscars 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven Oscars, including big mentions such as best picture, director, and lead actress.

Take a look at Everything Everywhere All At Once awards’ list and its competitors who were nominated alongside the bizarre comedy-drama film:

BEST PICTURE: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang

Other nominees:

All Quiet on the Western Front, Malte Grunert, producer

Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

The Banshees of Inisherin, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers

Elvis, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

The Fabelmans, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers

Tár, Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

Triangle of Sadness, Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers

Women Talking, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers

BEST DIRECTOR: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Other nominees:

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

BEST LEAD ACTRESS: Michelle Yeoh

Other nominees:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan

Other nominees:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jamie Lee Curtis

Other nominees:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Other nominees:

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

BEST FILM EDITING: Paul Rogers

Other nominees:

The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Tár, Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

The film became the most-awarded picture since the 2008 film, Slumdog Millionaire. The Danny Boyle-directed movie won eight Oscars in 2009 — best picture, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing, score, original song, and sound mixing.

While Michelle Yeoh’s movie bagged 11 nominations at the Academy Awards 2023, the film has previously won other accolades as well. Some of the awards won by the movie included the BAFTA, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Producers Guild of America Awards.

Viewers can re-watch Oscars 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar or on ABC’s website. In the meantime, check out the 95th Academy Awards winners list here.

