All the 7 Oscars Everything Everywhere All At Once won tonight

Oscars 2023 has come to an end with Everything Everywhere All At Once winning the Best Picture award.
On Sunday, stars from all around the world attended the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Viewers witnessed diversity at the award show, where the 2022 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, bagged seven Oscars.
The movie’s lead actress, Michelle Yeoh, became the first Asian to win the Best Actress award at the Academy Awards. And the film stood against many star-studded projects, including The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, and Women Talking.
Everything Everywhere All At Once awards list at the Oscars 2023
Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven Oscars, including big mentions such as best picture, director, and lead actress.
Take a look at Everything Everywhere All At Once awards’ list and its competitors who were nominated alongside the bizarre comedy-drama film:
BEST PICTURE: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang
Other nominees:
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Malte Grunert, producer
- Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers
- Elvis, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers
- The Fabelmans, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers
- Tár, Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers
- Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers
- Triangle of Sadness, Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers
- Women Talking, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers
BEST DIRECTOR: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Other nominees:
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
BEST LEAD ACTRESS: Michelle Yeoh
Other nominees:
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan
Other nominees:
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jamie Lee Curtis
Other nominees:
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Other nominees:
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
- Tár, Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
BEST FILM EDITING: Paul Rogers
Other nominees:
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Tár, Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
The film became the most-awarded picture since the 2008 film, Slumdog Millionaire. The Danny Boyle-directed movie won eight Oscars in 2009 — best picture, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing, score, original song, and sound mixing.
While Michelle Yeoh’s movie bagged 11 nominations at the Academy Awards 2023, the film has previously won other accolades as well. Some of the awards won by the movie included the BAFTA, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Producers Guild of America Awards.
Viewers can re-watch Oscars 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar or on ABC’s website. In the meantime, check out the 95th Academy Awards winners list here.