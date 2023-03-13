"Bitter" Angela Bassett reacting to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once takes over Twitter

Angela Bassett's reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once at the 2023 Oscars has taken over Twitter, as fans rushed to criticize the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress for not having an appropriate response, deeming her "bitter."

angela bassett sat there bitter af like damn if they didn't vote for her now they definitely won't in the future 😭 #Oscars

Bassett did not clap or stand up for Curtis' victory ovation as the latter bagged her first ever Oscar for for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Fans believe the Queen Ramonda actress was so "pissed" that she refused to clap. Many pointed out that she was "not gracious loser."

MaryEllen @MarryellenZ

Can’t believe she refused to even clap! Isn’t it supposed to be about the craft and not the trophy?



Angela Basset; A fine actress but not a gracious loser. Can't believe she refused to even clap! Isn't it supposed to be about the craft and not the trophy?#Oscars

For the awards ceremony, the 64-year-old actress showed up in a royal purple Moschino gown, winning hearts on the red carpet. She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making it the first ever acting nomination for the MCU.

This is Bassett's second snub at the Academy Awards - her first being in 1994, when she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do with It. She lost to lost to Holly Hunter, who took home the Best Actress Oscar for her work in The Piano.

"Expected a lot more class from her": Fans criticize Angela Bassett for not clapping to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar win

Twitter has been taken over by disappointed fans who were shocked at Angela Bassett not clapping for Jamie Lee Curtis' surprise Oscar win for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Fans believe the 64-year-old Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress was upset and chose not to clap or stand alongside others.

Incredibly rude that Angela Basset didn't clap or stand with everyone else for Jamie Lee Curtis; expected a lot more class from her - very disappointing. #TheOscars

YO, JAMIE LEE CURTIS with the upset!!! Such a sentimental pick for the Academy. They didn't even show a reaction shot of Angela Bassett because I know she was pissed. But…should she be? #Oscars

@BuzzFeed Angela Basset is such a sore loser. She didn't stand up for the Ovation and didn't clap at all. Glad she didn't win.

@middle_kid Did Angela Basset stay seated? She looked pissed 😡 she didn't even clap

Angela Basset didn't win.. I'm shocked she didn't even clap #Oscar2023

Several fans rushed to Bassett's defense, arguing that the actress did clap after the speech. Many believe the actress was snubbed yet again from a well-deserved victory.

Big G @Alwayz_Winning Angela Bassett has every right to feel the way she feels and not clap, because she was robbed yet another time.



Angela Bassett has every right to feel the way she feels and not clap, because she was robbed yet another time. Once again, the majority rides with their own and does not award talent. While Jamie Lee Curtis is a great actress, Angela Bassett deserved that.

I'm so pissed off at how they just snubbed Angela Bassett ..

How did Angela Bassett not win that Oscar ????? Her performance in BP2 was some heatrock.

What did Jamie Lee Curtis say after her surprise win for Everything Everywhere All At Once?

Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Daniels' ground-breaking sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The Michelle Yeoh-starrer has become the most award-winning film of all time after its recent victories this year.

The 64-year-old actress got emotional while giving her acceptance speech, thanking everyone who supported her genre of movies:

"I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people."

Jamie Lee Curtis further added:

"To all the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!"

Curtis was nominated alongside co-star Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau for The Whale, and Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin.

