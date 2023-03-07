All about Oscars 2023 best actress nominees

Come Sunday, everyone will be watching the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023). Noted talk-show anchor Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host for the third time and Los Angeles, California-based Dolby Theater remains the venue for the Oscars 2023.

In the crucial Best Picture category, films like All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking are in contention.

Meanwhile, the nominees in the Actress in a Leading Role category are Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, and Michelle Yeoh. Among them all, Blanchett is the sole Academy Award winner, and Williams is a five-time nominee.

The Oscars 2023 will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 pm EDT on March 12, 2023. One can also stream the event live on platforms including ABC.com, the ABC app, Hulu, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.

Meanwhile, the red carpet will air on E! from 5 pm EDT.

Oscars 2023 trivia: Debut ‘Actress in a Leading Role’ nomination for De Armas, Riseborough, and Yeoh

While it will be interesting to see if Cate Blanchett is able to convert her 8th Academy Award nomination into her 3rd win, it will be history if De Armas or Yeoh wins the Actress in a Leading Role trophy.

If De Armas wins, she will be the first Cuban actress to win the sought-after trophy, and if Yeoh wins, she will be the first Malaysian actress to get the honor. Fact: Yeoh is the first Malaysian actress to even get an Oscars nod in any category.

1) Cate Blanchett for Tár

Blanchett's Oscars 2023 nomination is for her performance as Lydia Tár in Tár. She has won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for the film, making her the favorite to win this year's Oscar.

Blanchett has acted in more than 70 movies. Some of her highest-grossing movies include The Lord of the Rings (2001–2003) and The Hobbit (2012–2014) trilogies, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Cinderella (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Ocean's 8 (2018).

The Australian actress is considered one of the best performers of her generation and apart from 2 Oscars (in 2004 and 2013), she has also won 4 BAFTA awards and 4 Golden Globes.

2) Ana de Armas for Blonde

Ana de Armas received her Oscars 2023 nod for Blonde, where she played Norma Jeane Mortensen or Marilyn Monroe. The Cuban appeared as a holographic AI projection in the sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049 (2017), which shot her into the limelight.

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019) and the James Bond film No Time to Die (2021) gave her further fame, which got consolidated with Blonde. Her upcoming projects include Ghosted and the John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

3) Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie

Andrea Riseborough's Oscars 2023 nomination has sparked debate since the film's director, Michael Morris, and his wife-actress, Mary McCormack, held a "celeb-backed campaign," which allegedly violated Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences rules.

However, in the end, the panel conceded that Riseborough’s (debut) nomination for To Leslie will stay. In that light, if she wins, it might be one of the most debatable wins this year.

The English actress is known for Happy-Go-Lucky (2008), Never Let Me Go, Brighton Rock, Made in Dagenham (all 2010), W.E. (2011), Shadow Dancer, Disconnect (both 2012), Battle of the Sexes, The Death of Stalin (both 2017), Mandy, Nancy (both 2018), The Grudge and Possessor (both 2020), among others.

4) Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

The Oscars 2023 nomination for The Fabelmans is the fifth nod for Michelle Williams. The semi-biopic has been directed by Steven Spielberg.

William's previous Academy Award nominations were for Brokeback Mountain (Best Supporting Actress), Blue Valentine and My Week with Marilyn (Best Actress), and Manchester by the Sea (Best Supporting Actress).

Over the years, she has won several awards, including two Golden Globe Awards, two Critics' Choice Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Apart from the ones mentioned, Williams is also known for Wendy and Lucy (2008), Fosse/Verdon (2019), Shutter Island (2010), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), the musical The Greatest Showman (2017), and All the Money in the World (2017), among others.

5) Michelle Yeoh's debut Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh is one step closer to scripting history for her performance as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The sensational absurdist sci-fi comedy deals with numerous philosophical concepts like nihilism, existentialism, and absurdism, and also Asian-American identity.

This year’s Oscar nod is her debut and her chances of a win are pretty thick after she grabbed the SAG and Golden Globe awards. The Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies marked her Hollywood debut way back in 1997, so the Oscar nod, admittedly, came a bit too late.

Apart from the 2022 film, Yeoh is also known for Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), Reign of Assassins (2010), Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016), The Lady (2011), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Last Christmas (2019), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), among others.

The Oscars 2023 will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 pm EDT on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes