Angela Bassett Oscar 2023 dress: Fans dub her "empress" and "royalty" as she owns red carpet tonight

Angela Bassett, Marvel's beloved Queen Ramonda, owned this year's champagne-colored carpet at the 95th Academy Awards dressed in a royal purple Moschino gown, making a statement that she's a queen both on and off-screen.

The bright gown included diagonal draping over the body and waist, a mermaid profile, a flowing train, and a stunning bow-like feature to top it off. She added stunning diamond stud earrings, a bracelet, and one of Bulgari's iconic serpent necklaces to complete the spectacular ensemble. She also carried a Judith Lieber black circular sequined bag.

In the red-carpet interview, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, revealed that her look was inspired by Spring.

Netizens can't get enough of Angela Bassett's outfit at the Oscars

Angela Bassett's royal appearance is appropriate given that she is up for Best Supporting Actress tonight for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earning the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first-ever acting nomination.

The actress has already bagged a Golden Globe in the Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category for the same role earlier this year.

In her Golden Globes speech, Bassett paid tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, saying:

"We were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black united leadership [looks like] beyond, behind and in front of the camera."

Angela Bassett's appearance on the champagne-colored red carpet at the Oscars had viewers gushing. Many took to social media to post their reactions to the same.

According to Harper Bazaar, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke candidly about taking on the role again for the second Marvel movie following the death of the film's lead actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Angela Bassett reportedly said:

"We go through hard things in life, but you're an artist. And if you have an opportunity to use it, you make that pain good for something, for some illumination, for audiences who sit in the dark and watch it later. It'll reflect what they're going through or what they will go through at some point."

Bassett added:

"Here we are years later, decades later, in a scene portraying grief. And I'm experiencing grief, having lost this dear, dear brother, who plays my son. We are all going through this grief. I mean, literal tears every day on the set as we're sitting on the set where we sat with him, not knowing what we now know as we try to strike lightning again."

She further added:

"It comes back to me, those two words, 'Use it,' to express a mother's grief, and a mother's love, and a mother's loss, a mother's fierceness, and a mother's tenacity. All those."

Has Angela Bassett ever won an Oscar?

In 1994, Angela Bassett received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do with It. She was nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. Two decades later, she has now received her second Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Regardless of being a fan-favorite, back in 1994 Bassett lost to Holly Hunter, who took home the Best Actress Oscar for her work in The Piano, which some movie fans still view as the worst snub in Academy Award history.

Bassett previously told CBS in an interview:

"Of course, in the moment you're hoping and praying and wishing. But I never walk away thinking, 'I've been robbed.' That's too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life. I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn't happen."

This year has proved to be a lucky one for Angela Bassett, given that she has already won three awards at the NAACP Image Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Lead Actress in a TV Drama for 9-1-1, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans believe she might just take home an Oscar.

Critics, however, have been hesitant to outright declare that the 64-year-old actress will win, and many news outlets have highlighted that award ceremonies like the Oscars are prejudiced against superhero films.

