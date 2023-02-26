Angela Bassett fans go berserk as Black Panther star wins Entertainer Of The Year At NAACP Image Awards 2023

Actress Angela Bassett has won more than hearts this year. With a recent victory at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, Bassett cemented her popularity among fans as the brilliant actor took home the entertainer of the year award, along with an acting trophy for the television series 9-1-1. Viola Davis, meanwhile, also won big with the outstanding actress award for the action epic The Woman King, which is rapidly gaining cult status.

Bassett received the award with great humility, sharing her gratitude for the recognition in her acceptance speech:

"Thank you so much to my family, and thank YOU family. I love you and appreciate you from the bottom of my heart,...Gratitude is the universe’s way of saying we are not existing in this world alone. We have each other."

Rob Brown @ilovewemusicals I thought I couldn’t love Angela Bassett any more than I did. I was wrong. I thought I couldn’t love Angela Bassett any more than I did. I was wrong. https://t.co/v2UaTImE1e

Bassett's win seems to have captured hearts across the globe as many came forward to celebrate the big win on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

How are fans reacting to Angela Bassett's win at NAACP?

Fans of the brilliant actress took to Twitter to rejoice in this win for the Black Panther star. Angela Bassett was instrumental in leading the new Marvel wonder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, after the untimely demise of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. She has since garnered a heavy fan base.

The 54 NAACP Image Awards were presented on Saturday in Pasadena, California, with Queen Latifah hosting the event. Since the award ceremony aired, netizens have been talking about the various wins, including that of Bassett's.

Thrive&beHappy @ueverwonderwhy @_thegoodonesgo She was paying tribute to the bafta nominees and people made fun of her very theater like performance, like it was too over the top... apparently Angela Bassett reached out to her and thanked her, because she deleted socials after being the butt of jokes. @_thegoodonesgo She was paying tribute to the bafta nominees and people made fun of her very theater like performance, like it was too over the top... apparently Angela Bassett reached out to her and thanked her, because she deleted socials after being the butt of jokes.

dango @tokyox31 i wonder if angela bassett does the “angela bassett did the thing” with the dance move? like is it stuck in her head rn? i wonder if angela bassett does the “angela bassett did the thing” with the dance move? like is it stuck in her head rn?

It seems "Angela Bassett did the thing" is one of the biggest highlights of the night as most fans celebrated the special moment, which was both eventful and hilarious.

Brad @manchESCer Obsessed with Angela Bassett saying ‘Angela Bassett did the thing’ Obsessed with Angela Bassett saying ‘Angela Bassett did the thing’ 😂😂😂 https://t.co/jEgSTfe3Ja

Andy Social @YoJonez No one:



Not a soul:



My brain: angela bassett did the thing No one: Not a soul:My brain: angela bassett did the thing

Nafss @nafss_1998 @jerstonfilm if any actor deserves to win from that film IMO, it's Kerry Condon who was standout of the film, but I think Angela Bassett is gonna do her thing at the oscars. @jerstonfilm if any actor deserves to win from that film IMO, it's Kerry Condon who was standout of the film, but I think Angela Bassett is gonna do her thing at the oscars.

AinAdulting🫠 @_sharafain ANGELA BASSETT DID A THING! VIOLA DAVIS MY WOMAN KING! ANGELA BASSETT DID A THING! VIOLA DAVIS MY WOMAN KING!

Jaz @DayDreamxWithMe Angela Bassett is STUNNING Angela Bassett is STUNNING

As praise showered on the actress, it was quite evident why Angela Bassett was the entertainer of the year. Everything from her performances to her stage persona is exceptional and will continue to provide fans with a lot to look forward to.

Bassett has a long and illustrious history with the award ceremony. She has previously been nominated close to 40 times for the Image Awards and has won 17 times, making it a near-impeccable achievement. Her nominations have also come with a huge year gap between them, proving how consistent she has been over a long period of time.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was easily Bassett's defining role this year, and she was also very connected to the same. The actress previously stated in an interview:

"I just felt a responsibility,...I remember the first day, the first scene where I had to sit [on the throne], it’s like, ‘How exactly do I sit here? What is the best posture to convey who she is?’...First of all, you acknowledge that feeling that you had that T’Challa/Chadwick sat here, and should be sitting here. And then here comes Killmonger, he sat there for a minute."

She further explained:

"And who deserves [it]? Who has the right to sit here? Yes, in this moment, in this time, it is Ramonda."

Bassett will hopefully continue to surprise and amaze fans in the years to come, racking up more awards in the process.

