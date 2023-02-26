“Won the carpet”: Zendaya leaves internet impressed after returning to the red carpet at NAACP Image Awards

Finally making her way back onto the red carpet, Zendaya stunned everyone with her stylish look. The actress, who has been out of the public eye for some time, was spotted at the NAACP Image Awards, which are being held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles. She wore an antique Versace couture gown from around 2002, and her style was primarily Old Hollywood silhouette.

❦ @saintdoII zendaya making her return to the red carpet at the naacp image awards in a vintage versace spring 2002 couture piece zendaya making her return to the red carpet at the naacp image awards in a vintage versace spring 2002 couture piece https://t.co/ITt9sWcvPi

At the same time, the Malcolm & Marie actress sported a new bob-length hairdo, this time on the carpet. Her attire, look, and her return to the red carpet in the public eye have left the internet super impressed. One social media user took to Twitter to compliment her by saying:

“@Zendaya WON the carpet!”

She wore a strapless gown with a sharp deep-V neckline with some green detailing. For her accessories, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress played safe with some Bulgari diamond jewelry.

Zendaya makes a return to the red carpet and leaves the netizens astounded with her look on the NAACP Image Awards: Reactions explored

With the actress being absent from most public events in the past few months, it is clear that social media users were missing their favorite faces on the carpet. However, with the actress's return, not only are people relieved to see her, but her style has left an indelible mark on everyone's heart.

From people complimenting her style to talking about her stylist, a few netizens even mentioned how Zendaya’s look made them "gasp."

Nọ́lá Thee Journalist @NolaMarianna



B) The energy of the paparazzi at the NAACP image awards is why I love US A) When Zendaya turned and looked over her shoulder I actually gasped. She is too much!!!!!B) The energy of the paparazzi at the NAACP image awards is why I love US A) When Zendaya turned and looked over her shoulder I actually gasped. She is too much!!!!!B) The energy of the paparazzi at the NAACP image awards is why I love US 😂😅 https://t.co/gcRaMBBKWr

archive zendaya @archivedaya zendaya have some mercy please zendaya have some mercy please https://t.co/leUhflO80f

clara @yvesmock @saintdoII it’s actually insane how pretty she looks @saintdoII it’s actually insane how pretty she looks

Zendaya Updates @Zendaya_Updated Video of Zendaya posing for photos at the 54th NAACP Image Awards carpet Video of Zendaya posing for photos at the 54th NAACP Image Awards carpet https://t.co/bXK71KSYIs

Furthermore, people also loved the way she styled her hair for the evening, as he curled her short light brown hair. She also posted numerous photos of herself on Instagram at the same time.

As she stunned the world, other women in the industry also complimented her. From Halle Bailey to SZA to Gigi Hadid, Zendaya made a head turn this time!

Social media users and celebrities complement Zendaya as she made a presence on the red carpet after a long time. (Image via Instagram)

For the award function, the Euphoria actress was nominated in two categories, Entertainer of the Year and Best Actress in a Drama, for her role in the series.

Skipping Golden Globe, the actress thanked her “Euphoria Family” as she won the Golden Globe last month

As the actress was absent from this year's Golden Globe Awards, she thanked her "Euphoria Family" in an emotional post on Instagram. The post was made because she won Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in the HBO series. It was also her first Golden Globe win and nomination.

Thanking her co-stars and the crew, she posted:

Many media outlets have also speculated that Zendaya may attend the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony, which is taking place over the same weekend. According to rumors, the actress is most likely to be a nominee as well as a presenter during the ceremony.

