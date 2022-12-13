''She crushed every moment'': Twitter explodes as Angela Bassett becomes first-ever MCU star to receive Golden Globe nomination 

The coveted Golden Globe Awards recently released nomination lists for their 80th iteration scheduled to be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Actor Angela Bassett received a nomination in the category of 'Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture' for her role in the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, leaving fans overjoyed globally. The 64-year-old's nomination was nothing short of historical, as she became the first ever Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star to receive a Golden Globe nomination.

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios #GoldenGlobes Congratulations to Angela Bassett on her Golden Globe Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for #WakandaForever Congratulations to Angela Bassett on her Golden Globe Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/EDAk2M4Buo

Angela Bassett starred as Ramonda, the Sovereign Queen Mother of Wakanda, who is grieving the death of her son T'Challa in the hit 2022 film, which was the sequel to Black Panther (2018).

Soon after the award show released its nomination list, fans expressed their joy over Bassett's nomination on Twitter, with one fan saying that she certainly deserved it.

Ecstatic netizens congratulate Angela Bassett on her Golden Globe nomination

American actress Angela Bassett has given noteworthy performances in several movies like Malcolm X, the Black Panther series, Notorious, among others and netiznes stated that this honor was long overdue.

Bassett was wholeheartedly praised for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and fans are ecstatic that she got nominated for a Golden Globe. Several stated that her majestic role as Ramonda, the Sovereign Queen Mother of Wakanda, was elegant and graceful and that the theaters went wild when she showed up on-screen.

Netizens said that Angela Bassett and co-actor Letitia Wright (who plays Shuri / Black Panther) saved the franchise with their performances. Many were skeptical about the movie before its release since the late Chadwick Boseman set a benchmark in the previous movie for his role as the superhero Black Panther.

However, Bassett certainly crushed all the doubters with her memorable performance, which is what she has done for decades.

Rohit Chouhan Rajput @itsrohitchouhan Hail to the Queen: Angela Bassett on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Hail to the Queen: Angela Bassett on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ https://t.co/4a6m3PLEo8

Ziggy @mrjafri #WakandaForever #Marvel Angela Bassett deserves the recognition she is getting for Wakanda Forever. The theater shook with energy over her majesty and indignant fury. Amazing performance. #GoldenGlobes Studios #Marvel Angela Bassett deserves the recognition she is getting for Wakanda Forever. The theater shook with energy over her majesty and indignant fury. Amazing performance. #GoldenGlobes #WakandaForever #MarvelStudios #Marvel https://t.co/y4kabUjFB4

Law of Oracles @heyylaw 🏾GIVE 🏾 HER 🏾HER 🏾THINGS!!! Y’all nominating Angela Bassett for everything except an Oscar and I’m over it…🏾GIVE🏾 HER🏾HER🏾THINGS!!! Y’all nominating Angela Bassett for everything except an Oscar and I’m over it…👏🏾GIVE👏🏾 HER 👏🏾HER 👏🏾THINGS!!!

Colby @thewordiswhat_ @MarvelStudios @ImAngelaBassett @theblackpanther she absolutely killed it! any franchise is in jeopardy when the main actor can’t continue, but Letitia and Angels absolutely stepped up!!! @MarvelStudios @ImAngelaBassett @theblackpanther she absolutely killed it! any franchise is in jeopardy when the main actor can’t continue, but Letitia and Angels absolutely stepped up!!!

Tokslaboss @Tokslaboss @MarvelStudios @ImAngelaBassett @theblackpanther I hope this time it’s not Just a nomination. This lady has been in the game for ever she deserve everything. She has brought us joy throughout her acting career and for this she deserves everything. @MarvelStudios @ImAngelaBassett @theblackpanther I hope this time it’s not Just a nomination. This lady has been in the game for ever she deserve everything. She has brought us joy throughout her acting career and for this she deserves everything.

After bagging a Golden Globes nomination, fans are also expecting Angela Bassett to receive one for The Academy Awards. She was previously nominated for her portrayal of singer Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do with It in 1993, however this time, fans are longing for her to win the award.

The actor previously won a Golden Globe in the category of 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy' for her role in What's Love Got to Do with It.

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in brief

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) and the 30th film in the MCU.

It is a continuation of the events that took place after the first movie, which starred the late actor Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa.

According to Marve, the movie's description reads as:

"Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death."

It continues:

"As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

The movie was directed by Ryan Coogler and is based on the Marvel Comic book character, Black Panther. The film's cinematography was done by Autumn Durald Arkapaw and music was given by Ludwig Göransson.

