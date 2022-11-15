Which current WWE stars attended the Black Panther 2 premiere? (ft. Sasha Banks and Naomi)

It's no secret that most WWE Superstars are big fans of various mainstream media, this was on full show during the Black Panther 2 premiere. Besides Naomi and Sasha Banks, other names were also present on the red carpet.

The long-awaited sequel to the first Black Panther film from 2018 was released on November 11, 2022, but had its premiere on October 26. The cast consisted of Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, and more.

Besides the cast, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were also present. This came as no shock as the duo has been spotted at multiple events since their absence from the Stamford-based promotion. In the past, they have appeared at the She-Hulk premiere.

For the premiere of Black Panther 2, Banks and Naomi were joined by Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E of The New Day. The appearance of the WWE trio isn't that surprising since Kingston has expressed in the past how they are big fans of the product.

"We’re all big uh Marvel fans, DC fans. Anytime we can combine pop culture with what we do, it hits with a certain audience man. That’s what’s kind of made us like — it gives us that street cred with people... Look man, there’s a lot of us that are Marvel fans — myself, Woods, and your boys the New Day would love to be in a Marvel movie. I know Black Panther got a whole series coming out. I was born in the motherland, you know. What I’m saying, put your boy on the show.”

WWE Superstar and DCEU actor congratulates Black Panther 2 for their success

The support for the recently released Marvel movie was expressed not only by fans but also by actors and professionals.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who also played Black Adam in DCEU, had nothing but great things to say after Black Panther 2 was announced to have had a record-breaking weekend.

"Of course! Always rooting for our business to win. We all benefit overall when box office flourishes. Box office success is hard to achieve and always great to see good, hard working people accomplish it #BlackPanther"

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Box office success is hard to achieve and always great to see good, hard working people accomplish it 🏾 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/screenrant/sta… Screen Rant @screenrant



"That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie."



buff.ly/3ExAfl6 #BlackPantherWakandaForever had a record-breaking opening weekend - and #BlackAdamMovie 's Dwayne Johnson is nothing but happy for his #MCU counterparts"That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie." #BlackPantherWakandaForever had a record-breaking opening weekend - and #BlackAdamMovie's Dwayne Johnson is nothing but happy for his #MCU counterparts 👀"That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie." 👏buff.ly/3ExAfl6 https://t.co/ZTAxNUZlMN Of course! Always rooting for our business to win. We all benefit overall when box office flourishes.Box office success is hard to achieve and always great to see good, hard working people accomplish it #BlackPanther Of course! Always rooting for our business to win. We all benefit overall when box office flourishes. Box office success is hard to achieve and always great to see good, hard working people accomplish it #BlackPanther 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 twitter.com/screenrant/sta…

It's evident that Black Panther 2 is truly a movie that has impressed not just fans but also influential media personalities despite their affiliation with certain brands. It's a film that people should definitely not miss out on.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes