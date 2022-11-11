Which current WWE Superstar has petitioned to be in Marvel's Black Panther TV show?

Many WWE Superstars are fans of various pop culture media and have made references to them, especially for different Marvel characters like Black Panther. One superstar is even such a huge fan that he teased joining the TV show of the superhero character.

The New Day is no stranger to different pop culture media. From movies, video games, cartoons, and more, the group may have spoken about their admiration for it. An example is when they dressed up as The Power Rangers. This even reached the ring when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods dressed up as Thor and Loki, during their feud with The Viking Raiders in September. At one point, the group even revealed their very own Mjolnir.

Speaking about the moment on TMZ, Kofi Kingston revealed that they always try to combine pop culture to attract a certain audience.

He then mentioned that The New Day is a big fan and would love to star in a Marvel movie someday, even adding that he would love to star in Black Panther's upcoming TV series Kingdom of Wakanda.

"We’re all big uh Marvel fans, DC fans. Anytime we can combine pop culture with what we do, it hits with a certain audience man. That’s what’s kind of made us like — it gives us that street cred with people... Look man, there’s a lot of us that are Marvel fans — myself, Woods, and your boys the New Day would love to be in a Marvel movie. I know Black Panther got a whole series coming out. I was born in the motherland, you know. What I’m saying, put your boy on the show.” [H/T 411 Mania]

Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania 35 moment reportedly had shades of Black Panther

One of the biggest and most special events of the SmackDown star's career was definitely WrestleMania 35, where he won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan.

Kofi celebrated the win with his family and friends, but it looks like the moment was supposed to have another element that would've made it more special.

According to rapper Mega Ran, Kingston was supposed to debut a new theme during the event, but it was nixed last minute. The musician added that his track was different from Kofi's character and had similar vibes to Black Panther.

"It wasn't something to dance to and was slow and brooding, ready for war. We were trying to invoke Kofi's spirit and what he had to go through to get to the championship match and invoking his African roots. There were a lot of drums and it felt like a war scene, like a scene in Black Panther. It's very different for The New Day so I totally understand to switch from clapping and pancakes and dancing to a war-tribe feel would be a huge change, even if just for one night."

Marvel is not new to casting WWE Superstars in their product, so it's possible that Kofi Kingston may find himself a spot in one of their shows or films in the future.

