Sasha Banks shares how she inserted pro-wrestling into her role in The Mandalorian

Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks shared how she incorporated a pro-wrestling move into one of her scenes for The Mandalorian.

The Boss showcased her acting skills when she played Koska Reeves in a few episodes for the Disney+ hit series The Mandalorian. She even performed a Tornado DDT to Boba Fett on one occasion. As it turns out, this wasn't slated to happen.

In an episode of Ahch-To Radio, the WWE star revealed that she was originally instructed to make a different move. However, she suggested doing the DDT instead.

"They brought me in for rehearsals, they told me that they wanted me to do an arm drag or a headlock takeover. They went over and I was like, 'Oh, first of all, that's the wrong way that we do headlock takeovers, that's the wrong side.' I was just looking at the pillar of the wall. I was just looking at Boba and I was like, 'I think I can do something better.' So I just took the guy by the head and I'm like, 'Just hold my hips. I'm going to run up this wall and we're going to flip, and I'm going to DDT you.' We rehearsed it, we did it and then Jon Favreau came out of the back, and was just like, 'That was good. That's what we're going to do. That's what we're gonna shoot. That's the shot.'" [H/T Fightful]

Sasha Banks enjoys bringing pro-wrestling into the world of Star Wars

The former Women's Tag Team Champion is someone who showcases confidence through her promos and inside the ring. However, Sasha Banks expressed worry while filming the show.

Speaking in the same interview, she opened up that since Star Wars is a popular series, she was hesitant to speak up at first but was glad she did.

"I just remember such excitement for when he came up behind the set and just was like, overjoyed that I brought even more to the table because I was so afraid to even speak up. This is Star Wars, they know what they want to do...So when I finally got to do that DDT it was just like, it felt so cool to bring that sense of the wrestling world to Star Wars."

