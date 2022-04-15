"That would be such a dream come true" – Sasha Banks suggests a Koska Reeves spin-off on Disney+

Sasha Banks made her acting debut in late 2020 when she starred in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, joining the show as Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian who serves under Bo-Katan Kryze as a member of The Nite Owls.

Following her appearance, fans of both Star Wars and WWE have wondered if the current Women's Tag Team Champion would reappear on the show. In a recent interview, The Boss of WWE gave her thoughts on the subject.

Speaking with NBC Sports Boston, Sasha said she'd love a spin-off series for her character. The former Women's Champion implored fans to "keep on tweeting" Vince McMahon so that she could have time off to film the show:

“That would be such a dream come true...I think we have to keep on tweeting Disney and Vince McMahon so I can have time off so I can film that show. So that is something that I’m definitely manifesting one day. I mean, with Disney+ with the Mandalorian, the dreams are endless.” (H/T - WrestleZone)

In November 2021, Sasha Banks said she wouldn't be in the second season of The Mandalorian during an interview with Bleacher Report. She added that it was an "incredible" experience to be a part of the show and teased more "exciting" things that could be coming for her fans soon.

Sasha Banks and Namoi are looking strong as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

At WrestleMania 38, Sasha Banks & Namoi defeated three other teams to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, ending The Boss' 'Mania losing streak.

Since winning the championship at 'Mania, the two have been riding high and don't seem to have too many competitors nipping at their heels, especially with the split of former champions Queen Zelina & Carmella.

Liv For Brutality, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, is the only team waiting in the wings. However, Ripley is currently in "protocol" and is unavailable, as WWE is possibly teasing a heel-turn for Ripley on Morgan.

Truly, there seems to be no stopping Banks & Naomi for the foreseeable future.

