Is Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian?

Sasha Banks is one of the most popular WWE Superstars today and The Mandalorian is one of the biggest hits from the Disney+ streaming service. Putting the two together seems like a win-win combination.

That's exactly what happened in 2020 when Banks appeared in the second season of the hit show "The Mandalorian". The Mandalorian is a spin-off series from the Star Wars franchise that instantly garnered acclaim for its story, acting, and overall cinematic style.

Sasha Banks told the Hollywood Reporter that while she never used to check her Instagram Direct Messages, it was how the door opened for her role in The Mandalorian:

“One day, for some reason, I was going through my Instagram DMs, which I normally don’t go through, and a casting director messaged me and said, ‘Jon Favreau really wants to interview you for something for Disney,’” Sasha Banks told The Hollywood Reporter. “And the next thing I know, I got a FaceTime from him and he told me about The Mandalorian. I just couldn’t even believe it. At the click of my fingers, we were shooting on set and now it’s here. It’s so awesome."

Banks appeared in two episodes - Chapter 11 and Chapter 16. She played the role of "Koska Reeves" - a member of The Nite Owls and a Mandalorian.

Although she didn't talk too much during her appearances, her experience in wrestling helped her out, with Jon Favreau reassuring her that being with WWE would help her out. It eased Sasha Banks' initial nerves.

Is Sasha Banks going to return to Mandalorian for Season 3?

Although it isn't confirmed, Banks teased a future appearance in The Mandalorian in the aforementioned interview with the Hollywood Reporter. When asked about her character's background, she kept it under wraps:

"We don’t know where it’s going to go, and maybe it can go somewhere else in the future. I can only manifest it. But they told me that we’re part of the Mandalorian, what our way is and why we’re going to search for Mando," said Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks admitted that during this time, she had no days off. Apart from being the MVP of WWE during the pandemic/Thunderdome era, she pulled double-duty when filming for The Mandalorian.

2020 was an incredible year for Sasha Banks and she will look to replicate that success going forward.

