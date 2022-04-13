2 WWE Superstars who could turn heel in the coming days and 1 who should (April 13, 2022)

WWE has made a good start post-WrestleMania 38. In just over a week, the company has managed to lay down the breadcrumbs for several mouth-watering feuds. With WWE laying down the foundation for new feuds and storylines, a few potential turns will be on the cards in the coming days.

In this piece, we dive deep to inquire about a few swerves on the cards in the coming days. On top of that, we look at a high-profile name whose career graph has been in a downward spiral and may benefit from a potential turn.

Without further ado, here are two WWE Superstars who could turn heel and one who should:

#3. Could turn heel: Rhea Ripley

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE I like winning.

At times I get emotional..

But I’m so grateful to have someone as understanding as @yaonlylivvonce by my side… Love ya! 🖤 I like winning. At times I get emotional.. But I’m so grateful to have someone as understanding as @yaonlylivvonce by my side… Love ya! 🖤 https://t.co/USvUYZJuUX

Differences were evident between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley after the duo lost their #1 contender's match for the Women's Tag Team Championship against Naomi & Sasha Banks last week on RAW.

While the duo managed to get on the same page later, WWE has laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential swerve.

Do note that the duo of Rhea and Morgan were scheduled for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship this week on RAW. However, it couldn't come to fruition due to Rhea's unavailability. While WWE is yet to reschedule the same, expect the creative to use it to turn Rhea against her partner.

#2. Could turn heel: Randy Orton

After defeating The Street Profits in the #1 contender's match for the RAW Tag Team Championship, The Usos will take on RK-Bro to unify the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team titles.

While it could be anybody's game, The Usos seem ahead in the race to become the new Unified Tag Team Champions. However, it won't be surprising if WWE decides to turn Orton against his partner to explain their loss.

There isn't much left for RK-Bro as a team, and a potential split wouldn't be bad.

Riddle is an up-and-coming superstar highly over among fans. A feud against Orton would surely take him to new heights. On top of that, The Legend Killer embracing his dark side would open the doors for a dream feud against Cody Rhodes on the red brand.

#1. Should turn heel: Finn Balor

Joe Slater @JoeSlaterIWA



#FinnBalor

#WWERaw We barely noticed that @FinnBalor was the United States Champ. They did nothing with him. I'm hoping he's not losing it yet. I would love to see him have a long meaningful title run. We barely noticed that @FinnBalor was the United States Champ. They did nothing with him. I'm hoping he's not losing it yet. I would love to see him have a long meaningful title run.#FinnBalor#WWERaw https://t.co/CJwFW0fxvP

Finn Balor made several headlines upon making his main roster debut in 2016. However, the former Universal Champion quickly fell out of favor and has been subjected to on-and-off bookings.

His recent stint as the United States Champion has been underwhelming, and The Demon King seems lost amongst the crowd on the red brand.

One way to revive his career could be by having him turn heel. Balor could embrace his alter-ego to turn heel. Creative could further spice things up by adding him to Edge's heel faction.

A potential turn for The Demon King would surely grab many eyeballs. Moreover, it'd add some much-needed momentum behind his back.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Should Finn Balor turn heel? Yes No 39 votes so far