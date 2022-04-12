×
WWE cancels championship match on Monday Night RAW 

WWE canceled the Women's Tag Team Championship match this week on RAW
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified Apr 12, 2022 07:39 AM IST
News

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were handed a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match last week on RAW after The Nightmare revealed that she had spoken to Adam Pearce.

The duo came up short in their match against Sasha Banks and Naomi, but after Ripley walked off on Morgan, she made up for it by going to see Adam Pearce and booking the duo a title match.

Despite officially announcing this match on last week's show, Liv Morgan took on Naomi in a losing effort this week. WWE even edited the video from last week's show to make it appear as though the duo would be handed a title match in the future. The reason for the change has not yet been made clear.

Liv Morgan is yet to win a Championship in WWE

It's hard to believe that Liv Morgan has been on the main roster for almost five years and has been unable to win a championship in that time.

Morgan and Ripley came up short in their quest to win gold at WrestleMania, whilst Morgan was handed a chance at the RAW Women's Championship last year but was unable to find a way past Becky Lynch.

The former NXT Superstar has been climbing through the ranks in the company but has not been able to win a title as of yet. The Women's Tag Team Championship was Morgan's shot at finally winning gold but she was unable to achieve this at WrestleMania.

As of writing, it's unclear when the promotion will be allowing Morgan and Ripley to wrestle for the tag team championship, but it's likely that it could be added to WrestleMania Backlash.

When do you think the tag team title match will take place? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
