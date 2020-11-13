Sasha Banks thankful for role in The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks perhaps received the opportunity of a lifetime after securing a role on an episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

I don’t know about Star Wars, but I know about Sasha Banks pic.twitter.com/jV6nKFfLeX — We Luv Wrestling (@WeLuvWrestling1) November 13, 2020

For those unfamiliar with the show, the series is set in the Star Wars Universe and follows The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who embarks on a journey while protecting a child, known to fans as Baby Yoda, and bring him back to his people.

In Season 2, the title character eventually runs into Sasha Banks. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to express how thrilled she is that the episode aired.

Sasha Banks can't stop screaming and smiling

Sasha Banks was pretty jubilant about appearing on the show and expressed her excitement via Twitter.

Sasha Banks was interviewed before the episode aired and teased what her role could be. She said:

"I'm so excited and I can't wait for everybody to see it. I think people are just gonna be like 'what the hell?' and I'm gonna be like, 'I know! Oh my god!' It's gonna be such — season two's gonna be so incredible. I'm just so excited, I just can't believe it. It just doesn't feel real."

Of course, it's still unclear whether this is a one-off or she will be a recurring character on the show. But for now, fans can tune in and watch her in a slightly different avatar.