Which WWE Superstar wants to join Marvel?

WWE Superstars joining the film industry has become a tradition of late, with a few of them working with superhero franchises like DC and Marvel Studios. Former Women’s Champion Liv Morgan isn't an exception and is looking to work with the latter.

Over the years, more and more superstars have been transitioning from the squared circle to the superhero business. Their gimmicks in WWE have aided them in their future cinematic goals. Dave Bautista's portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a favorite of the audience.

Meanwhile, John Cena's role as the ‘Peacemaker’ in DC has garnered huge success. His former foe, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is also a part of the DC franchise, which is set to release his blockbuster movie “Black Adam” in the coming week.

Liv Morgan has also taken a dab in the film industry. She has a small role in the darkly comic thriller "Kill Room," which is yet to be released. During the recent Out of Character podcast by Ryan Satin, Morgan revealed that she wants to go a step further in the future and star in Marvel movies.

"I will be in the MCU. That's a goal of mine," Morgan said (h/t Fightful). "I will be in the MCU, I can just feel it. I don't know how I'm going to finagle or finesse my way in there, but I know that there is a role for me."

Liv further spoke about how WWE prepares its superstars to take on the mantle of acting naturally.

“I feel like WWE really prepares you in so many ways for acting, movies, and television, that you don't even really notice until you're put in the environment outside of WWE. As I'm filming this movie with this phenomenal cast, I feel like I'm doing a WWE backstage. I had this crazy comfort end feeling of home and I was like, 'Wow, this is what I've been doing to some degree for the last 8 years of my life.' So, being there, I feel very at ease."

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion is currently in “a dark place” after a loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. A heel turn could be on the cards for Liv Morgan.

WWE’s Liv Morgan is interested in another superhero universe alongside Marvel but on one condition

Liv Morgan is a huge Marvel fan and has watched all of its movies “in order.” She is also a diligent fan of Stranger Things and Euphoria. However, her interest is also generated by the adult DC superhero series, The Boys. The comic-based show revolves around the lives of superheroes and how the internet age has polluted their minds.

During an exclusive Sportskeeda interview, Liv Morgan was jokingly asked if she would like to face Homelander at WrestleMania. Her answer to fighting the ultimate supervillain was a prompt “No!”

“He is so mean and evil. I don’t think I will be able to take it (the challenge). Not for me… if Starlight can help me, then I will take it.” (8.45-8.56)

