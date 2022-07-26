'He's so mean and evil' - WWE Superstar Liv Morgan would face Supervillain Homelander with two special allies (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is a big fan of the hit TV series - The Boys. She believes that with Queen Maeve and Starlight by her side, even the invincible Homelander may face a tough challenge at WrestleMania 2023.

Morgan has often spoken about her love for binge-watching TV shows on her social media. Her love for Stranger Things even inspired Sportskeeda Wrestling to put out fan art inspired by the series.

During an exclusive interview, Morgan recommended a whole bunch of shows that we should be watching right now:

"Go through all the Marvel movies in order. I've just done that for the first time ever. I've watched all the Marvel movies and I'm obsessed. Also, The Boys because I'm on a superhero kick. Started watching The Boys and such an easy show to just binge right through so. I recommend The Boys. Stranger Things. I love Euphoria. And right now, you know, I'm kinda watching America's Next Top Model." (8.13-8.37)

Check out the interview in the video below:

When we jokingly asked her if she'd want to take on the ultimate supervillain - Homelander, she hesitated. Then replied that with Maeve and Starlight by her side, she would potentially be up for the challenge:

"No, he's so mean and evil. I don't think I'd be able to take it. I want help from Maeve and Starlight. If they can help me, I can do it." (8.45-8.56)

Liv Morgan is all set to face Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Rousey wasn't mentally prepared at WWE Money in the Bank when Morgan cashed in her contract to cause the upset of the century.

But now, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her hands full in arguably the biggest match of her entire career.

Indian fans can watch the LIVE coverage of SummerSlam 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on July 31st from 5:30 am (IST).

