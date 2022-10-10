"she Let Him In?" - Wrestling fans react to Liv Morgan smiling while being choked out by top WWE Superstar 

Liv Morgan recently lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event.

During the closing stages of her recent collision with Ronda Rousey, Morgan smiled as she got choked out via Rousey's submission maneuver.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the same and came up with some interesting theories. Some believe Morgan could join forces with Bray Wyatt, whereas others simply praised her for putting up a tough fight.

A portion of fans also came up with hilarious responses.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

The Backstage Brawl @Backstage_Brawl This moment with Liv Morgan smiling while going to sleep due to Ronda's submission and after losing her championship was WILD AF! This moment with Liv Morgan smiling while going to sleep due to Ronda's submission and after losing her championship was WILD AF! https://t.co/2qAvyuVQjQ

🎃Vanessa🎃 @NessySunFlower Liv Morgan smiling while passing out was giving bad b*tch energy! She fought to the very end! Liv Morgan smiling while passing out was giving bad b*tch energy! She fought to the very end!

K A I T L I N @LittleLadyKaity



#ExtremeRules The way Liv Morgan was smiling I don't know what in the world is gonna happen next haha. That was crazy The way Liv Morgan was smiling I don't know what in the world is gonna happen next haha. That was crazy#ExtremeRules

🔥Todd Downing.. please @HeadlockTitan What if Liv Morgan started smiling because she Let Him In? What if Liv Morgan started smiling because she Let Him In? https://t.co/g0kHceJBvr

Arman Khan @Arman000008

#ExtremeRules2022 Liv Morgan is literally me..suffering the hell but still smiling Liv Morgan is literally me..suffering the hell but still smiling#ExtremeRules2022 https://t.co/RMeY0qZCgZ

CodyIsMyNewCena @Cody_newCena



#ExtremeRules Liv Morgan smiling while passing out was 🥶 Liv Morgan smiling while passing out was 🥶#ExtremeRules

Saúl Alejandro @SaulAlejandr00 Liv Morgan passing out with a smile on her face was interesting #ExtremeRules Liv Morgan passing out with a smile on her face was interesting #ExtremeRules https://t.co/p75gJCGeJ3

🚬Kingsview🔮 @Kingsview20 Why was Liv Morgan smiling while she was being choked out? #ExtremeRules Why was Liv Morgan smiling while she was being choked out? #ExtremeRules

Morgan captured the SmackDown Women's Championship a few months ago at the Money in the Bank premium live event. She won the title after cashing in her contract on Rousey following her successful title defense over Natalya.

The two women then collided at the SummerSlam 2022, where Morgan controversially retained her title. Despite tapping out, she became the first woman to successfully pin Rousey twice.

Liv Morgan teased a huge change in character after Extreme Rules

In the aftermath of Extreme Rules 2022, Liv Morgan teased a huge change in character.

Following her loss to Ronda Rousey, Morgan was found sitting all by herself in the dark in the backstage area. She refused to answer WWE correspondent Megan Morant and simply gave a sinister look.

Additionally, the 28-year-old also made a big change to her Twitter profile. Her official Twitter handle has now gone pitch black with no display picture or Twitter header.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



No tap, just no fight left...



#ExtremeRules Liv Morgan passed out in the submissionNo tap, just no fight left... Liv Morgan passed out in the submission 😴No tap, just no fight left...#ExtremeRules https://t.co/rzvWuE4zjW

Liv Morgan is usually in good spirits, and she generally never refuses to answer the WWE Universe. However, things were quite different this time in terms of her attitude, and she even got fans talking on social media.

Interestingly enough, Seth Rollins, who lost to Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match in the main event of Extreme Rules 2022, also made similar changes to his Twitter handle. It remains to be seen whether all this is part of a storyline.

