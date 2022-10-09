Liv Morgan makes a big change to her Twitter account after Extreme Rules loss to Ronda Rousey

In the aftermath of Liv Morgan's loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022, the now-former SmackDown Women's Champion's Twitter has gone pitch black.

Morgan has removed her display picture and her Twitter header. Interestingly enough, she also hinted at a massive change in character courtesy of her post-show interview.

Fans took to social media to take note of Morgan's Twitter account going pitch black.

Check out a screen grab of the same below:

Backstage at Extreme Rules, Morgan was found sitting alone and refused to answer any questions. Her antics hinted that she might be introducing a new dark persona and possibly turning heel in the process.

Freddie Prince Jr. previously suggested Triple H turn Liv Morgan heel

Former WWE writer Freddie Prince Jr. previously suggested Triple H should make significant changes to Liv Morgan's on-screen moniker.

Speaking on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE creative writer claimed that Morgan's character should take a complete 180-degree turn. He said:

"Based off where she was last week when she watched Ronda wrestle, she was up in like a private suite looking down, which was kind of heelish. So I think they’re going the route. Now they wanted her to be a babyface, but I think they have to go the route of heel now," said Freddie.

Morgan has mostly been a babyface throughout her WWE tenure. However, early in her career, she was part of The Riott Squad when she was established as a heel alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

At Extreme Rules, Morgan's first-ever title reign in WWE came to an end. Ronda Rousey's win means she is now a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Miracle Kid's title run came to a close just before she could complete 100 days with the title. It remains to be seen if WWE plans on doing another rematch between the two rivals.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan turn heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

