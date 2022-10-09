[Watch] Liv Morgan teases a huge change in character after losing at Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan has teased a huge change in character after suffering a loss to Ronda Rousey at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

At the show, Morgan and Rousey competed in an Extreme Rules Match. Eventually, The Baddest Woman On The Planet got the better of her arch-rival and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship once again.

Post-match, WWE interviewer Megan Morant found Morgan backstage, where she was sitting all by herself and refused to answer any questions.

Morgan's post-match antics have hinted that she might be teasing the idea of introducing a new, darker character.

Check out the backstage segment featuring Liv Morgan:

For the majority of her career, the 28-year-old has been portrayed as a lovable babyface. This could potentially mark the beginning of a huge change in gimmick for the now-former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan is no stranger to receiving negative reactions from the WWE Universe

Liv Morgan received negative reactions from fans after her controversial win over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

At the Premium Live Event, Morgan tapped out to Rousey, whose shoulders were down on the mat at the same time. Hence, it led to the 28-year-old retaining her title at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Following SummerSlam 2022, Morgan received a negative reaction from the WWE Universe. She was constantly booed by fans but refused to lash out at them.

Speaking to the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, she even addressed the same:

"I was cutting that promo in the ring. It was having the fans pissed at me. It was such a reality dose to me that I'll never forget but was so grateful and appreciative to have that experience in a weird way. Which I know it sounds weird because I was getting booed but it was just like what I needed. I feel like to kind of really like, 'this is real', like, 'you are the champion. You are representing the company. You are representing this title. Everything that you do matters," said Morgan. [From 3:11 to 3:44]

With Morgan being no stranger to receiving negative reactions from the WWE Universe, there is a high chance of her adapting to a negative on-screen personality going forward.

What are your thoughts on Rousey's title win and Liv teasing a character change? Sound off in the comments below!

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes