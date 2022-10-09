Ronda Rousey crowned new SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey faced Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned an opportunity at the title after winning a fatal 5-way match on an episode of the Blue brand several weeks ago. Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the former to capture the title.

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda for the SmackDown Women's Title was the second match in this year's Extreme Rules. Morgan brought a bat with her and tried to grab it at the start of the match, but Ronda Rousey stopped her with a knee to the midsection.

They began brawling outside the ring. Rousey hit Liv multiple times with the bat, including one where she caught the latter off the air. She then used her Judo black belt to lock Morgan on the ring post and proceeded to hit her more times with the bat.

Liv used a fire extinguisher on Rousey and pulled out a table from under the ring. She then dived onto The Baddest Woman on the Planet, breaking the table in half. Rousey immediately locked Liv Morgan in a submission hold.

The latter tried to escape, but ended up passing out, causing her to lose the match via submission. As a result, Ronda Rousey was crowned the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

What are your thoughts on Rousey's title win? Sound off in the comments below!

