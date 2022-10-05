"It was such a reality dose" - Liv Morgan opens up about fans booing her on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has talked about being booed by fans on the Blue Brand following SummerSlam 2022.

Morgan captured the SmackDown Women's Championship after cashing in her MITB contract and defeating Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank event. The former member of The Riott Squad later successfully defended her title against Rousey at SummerSlam.

However, the match ended in controversy as Morgan seemingly tapped out to Rousey's armbar before the referee counted the challenger's shoulders down.

Speaking to the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Morgan addressed getting booed on SmackDown following her controversial victory at SummerSlam. She revealed that she considered that moment a turning point in her title reign.

"I was cutting that promo in the ring. It was having the fans pissed at me. It was such a reality dose to me that I'll never forget but was so grateful and appreciative to have that experience in a weird way. Which I know it sounds weird because I was getting booed but it was just like what I needed. I feel like to kind of really like, 'this is real', like, 'you are the champion. You are representing the company. You are representing this title. Everything that you do matters,"said.Morgan [From 3:11 to 3:44]

Liv Morgan will defend her championship against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules

Over the past few weeks, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has been engaged in a heated feud with Ronda Rousey on the Blue Brand. The two ladies will square off for the title in an Extreme Rules match at the Extreme Rules premium live event this Saturday.

Morgan lashed out at WWE a few days ago after WWE on BT Sport's Twitter account sent out an image with just Ronda Rousey to promote their match. The SmackDown Women's Champion responded with a powerful tweet.

"I was never supposed to be your girl @WWE but the people made me THEIR girl Keep ur s***** poster," she tweeted.

While Morgan has competed before at Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey will make her debut at the premium live event this year. A few other superstars will also compete for the first time at Extreme Rules on Saturday. Check them out here.

