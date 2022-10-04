"Keep ur s***** poster" - Liv Morgan lashes out at WWE following Extreme Rules poster omission

Liv Morgan is not happy about Ronda Rousey being the only one featured on a poster for WWE Extreme Rules.

She defeated Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Liv had won the women's ladder match earlier in the night to earn a title shot and cashed in on Ronda following her successful title defense against Natalya.

Rousey challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship again at SummerSlam but Liv escaped with the title in a match that ended in controversy. The Baddest Woman on the Planet won a Fatal 5-Way on a recent edition of the blue brand to earn a title match at the upcoming Premium Live Event on October 8th.

WWE on BT Sport's Twitter account sent out an image with just Ronda Rousey to promote the match. Liv responded and said that she was never supposed to be popular, but the fans made her "their girl."

"I was never supposed to be your girl @WWE but the people made me THEIR girl Keep ur s***** poster." tweeted Morgan.

A wrestling fan then made a custom image with just Liv Morgan featured and the champion tagged the company in her tweet:

The WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has spent the past few weeks trying to prove that she is extreme. Following her match with Lacey Evans on SmackDown, she climbed to the top of a ladder and connected with a Senton through a table. The 28-year-old later revealed that she is 'counting down the days' until the Premium Live Event.

Several wrestling fans let the SmackDown Women's Champion know that they were behind her ahead of Liv's Extreme Rules match against Ronda Rousey. One fan claimed that Morgan was about to go 3-0 against the former UFC star.

Another member of the WWE Universe compared Liv Morgan posing with a baseball bat to Harley Quinn and said that they see no difference:

Many fans stated that they are happy with Liv Morgan as the SmackDown Women's Champion and would like to see her retain the title at Extreme Rules:

A Twitter user provided a custom graphic to promote the Extreme Rules title match and claimed that theirs was "10x better."

Liv Morgan became the SmackDown Women's Champion on July 2nd and her title reign has lasted 91 days as of this wrting. Time will tell if her reign will continue after Extreme Rules.

Who do you want to see win the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

