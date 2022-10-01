"I am counting down the days until Extreme Rules" - Liv Morgan warns WWE Superstar after SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan sent a message to Ronda Rousey after the Blue brand went off the air.

Liv will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event on October 8th.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya via submission after applying an Ankle Lock.

After the match, Liv made her way to the ring with a baseball bat. The champion brawled with the challenger for a bit. The two started fighting over the baseball bat, which ended with Liv being sent into the timekeeper's area. Morgan broke free and tackled Ronda before the two stars were separated by security.

After the show went off the air, Liv was interviewed in a WWE Digital Exclusive. The 28-year-old stated that she is counting down the days until Extreme Rules.

"I can't wait," said Morgan. "That is the thing, I literally cannot wait. I am counting down the days until Extreme Rules. I heard what Ronda said and she's right. She is the most dangerous unarmed woman on the planet and she wondered what she could do with a bat. Well, I wondered that too, so I brought her one, and what did she do? She walked away. She still doesn't respect me. But at Extreme Rules, she will." [00:07 - 00:49]

Liv Morgan vows to make Ronda Rousey respect her at WWE Extreme Rules

The champion delivered similar comments last week on the SmackDown LowDown show.

Liv boasted about her victory over Lacey Evans and sending her to "medical" after proving how extreme she can be. Liv added that she will make The Baddest Woman on the Planet respect her at Extreme Rules.

"Why don't you go and ask Lacey Evans? But you can't because she's in medical after finding out just how extreme I can be. Ronda made it very clear to me last week that she doesn't respect me. But after tonight, I made sure Lacey Evans does and at Extreme Rules, Ronda will too. Watch me!" [00:16 - 00:45]

Liv Morgan captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank after winning the ladder match earlier on the show.

She successfully defended the title against Rousey at WWE SummerSlam in a match that ended in controversy. Time will tell if she can escape Extreme Rules with the title on October 8th.

