"She doesn't respect me" - WWE star opens up on her problems with Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke about her problems with number one challenger Ronda Rousey.

On this week's SmackDown, Morgan was out to prove a point. She took down Lacey Evans in a singles matchup with the Oblivion.

However, Liv was not finished as she destroyed her opponent with several shots with a Kendo Stick post-match. The champ then placed Lacey on a table at ringside and hit her with a senton from the top rope.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Women's Champion on SmackDown Lowdown this week. Liv was cold in her replies and mentioned that she intended to do the same to Ronda at Extreme Rules, which she did to Lacey earlier in the evening.

"Why don't you go and ask Lacey Evans? But you can't because she's in medical after finding out just how extreme I can be. Ronda made it very clear to me last week that she doesn't respect me. But after tonight, I made sure Lacey Evans does and at Extreme Rules, Ronda will too. Watch me!" [From 0:16 - 0:45]

Ronda Rousey has a unique choice of weapons for Extreme Rules

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, The Rowdy One mentioned that she planned on using thumbtacks during her upcoming Extreme Rules match against Morgan.

"Definitely thumbtacks. But, I feel like there's a couple weapons that are going to be unique to me and Liv. I do love me some kendo stick; kendo stick is kind of me and a Charlotte thing but I'll bust out the double kendo stick and make it my thing, you know what I mean?"

Ronda Rousey also detailed that Kendo sticks were a thing when she collided with Charlotte Flair, but she could flip the script and use double Kendo Sticks on the current champion, Liv Morgan.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will regain the Championship at Extreme Rules, or will Liv make it three pins on Ronda? Sound off in the comments below.

